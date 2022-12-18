ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Winslet finally weighs in on infamous ‘Titanic’ door debate

By Jack Hobbs
 4 days ago

Near, far wherever you are, Kate Winslet won’t let the “Titanic” door debate go on.

Kate Winslet, 47, floated her opinion Saturday on the infamous “Titanic” door debate using her experience with paddle boarding while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast .

The debate — which has been going on for nearly 25 years since the film’s release — first floated to the surface during the climatic scene of James Cameron’s “Titanic,” where Rose (played by Winslet) is laying on a shattered door leaving her love interest Jack ( played by Leo DiCaprio) to freeze in the water.

Several people who have watched the 1997 film have argued that if Rose had moved over, both she and Jack would have survived.

“I don’t f–king know. That’s the answer. I don’t f–king know,” said an exasperated Winslet. “Look, all I can tell you is, I do have a decent understanding of water and how it behaves,”

The “Avatar” actress revealed that she has experience paddleboarding, scuba diving, and kitesurfing.

“If you put two adults on a stand-up paddleboard, it becomes immediately, extremely unstable. That is for sure,” explained Winslet.

Winslet — who also previously expressed her opinion that both she and DiCaprio could have fit on the door — said it really came down to keeping the raft afloat.

“I have to be honest: I actually don’t believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door,” ruminated the actress. “I think he would have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea.”

“So, you heard it here for the first time,” Winslet concluded. “Yes, he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn’t.”

Winslet is the only one to sink people’s dreams of both Jack and Rose surviving. “Titanic” director James Cameron conducted an experiment to see if the raft would have held their combined weight however, just like the Titanic, it didn’t stay afloat.

“We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water,” Cameron, 68, told The Toronto Sun. “We tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

