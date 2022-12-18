Read full article on original website
Port of LA to Fund 22 Zero-Emission Trucks Through $6M in Grants
The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
Woman Rescued From Vehicle Split in Half in Metro Blue Train Crash
Firefighters Thursday extricated a woman from a vehicle that split in half when it crashed into a Metro Blue Line train on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles. The condition of the woman was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:43...
Fire Damages Railroad Car in Moreno Valley Area
A fire damaged one car of a freight train carrying appliances in the Moreno Valley area Thursday. The fire was reported about 4:20 a.m. near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Live Oak Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The double-deck rail car carrying “large appliances” was fully...
At Least One Dead in Six-Vehicle Crash on 210 Freeway
One person was killed Thursday in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. to the freeway and Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
Male Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Griffith Park Area
A person described only as a male died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the...
Countywide COVID Hospitalizations Drop Back Below 200
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County dropped back below 200 this week, accompanied by a decline in the number of virus-related intensive care unit admissions, the Riverside University Health System said Thursday. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 196, compared...
Los Angeles Man in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Pleads Guilty to Murder
A Los Angeles man who caused a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while driving under the influence of alcohol pleaded guilty Thursday to a murder charge. In addition to murder, Kevin Atteberry, 57, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with 0.08% or more causing bodily injury, as well as one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records. He additionally faces sentence-enhancing allegations of causing great bodily injury.
LA County Falls Out of `High’ COVID Activity Level; Transmission Still High
Thanks to falling infection numbers, Los Angeles County Thursday moved out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category and into the “medium” level, but the county’s health director warned that transmission remains elevated and urged people to exercise caution over the holidays. As...
Motorist Who Led Officers on Brief Chase in Hollywood Sought
Authorities Thursday were looking for a motorist who led officers on a brief chase in the Hollywood area. The dark Honda went onto the Hollywood (101) Freeway near Ventura Boulevard early Thursday afternoon, then exited onto surface streets. Authorities reportedly tracked the car from the air, but apparently lost track...
Suspect Leads Bizarre Chase Through San Gabriel Valley
A suspect in a dark-colored sedan led police on a sometimes-wild pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday evening, with the driver’s antics so worrisome that law enforcement largely backed off from the chase. The chase began in the Irwindale area around 5 p.m., although the reasons for the...
OC Deputies Seek Bird Thieves in Dana Point
Orange County sheriff’s deputies Thursday were looking for two men who broke into a store in Dana Point this week to steal three rare-bird pets. The burglary occurred about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Feed Barn store at 34192 Doheny Park Road, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The burglary was not detected until 9 a.m. Tuesday, when the manager was opening the store, Braun said.
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
Citywide Billboard Campaign Launched in LA to Combat Antisemitism
As antisemitism rises in Los Angeles and elsewhere, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles Thursday launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with phrases of love, wisdom and encouragement from ancient Jewish texts. The messages of positivity and unity — including such phrases as...
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
Man in Alleged Burglary Pursuit in Palm Springs to Stand Trial
A 31-year-old man who allegedly led police on a lengthy foot pursuit that traversed a grocery store roof and a hiking trail in Palm Springs must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Thursday. Julian Baez was charged with three felony counts, one each of burglary, assault with a...
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves One Dead
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley and Tuesday an investigation into the shooting is underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Fire Damages Sober Living Facility in Arleta; Man, 2 Firefighters Injured
A fire at a sober-living facility in Arleta left a man seriously injured and sent two firefighters to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening burn injuries. Firefighters were sent to the 14200 block of West Judd Street, south of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway and east of the Golden State (5) Freeway about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Young Man Suspected in DUI Wreck While Street Racing, Injuring Motorist
A 19-year-old man allegedly racing another motorist through the streets of Moreno Valley plowed into a pickup, severely injuring the other motorist, authorities said Thursday. Tyler Michael Hanna of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs resulting in great bodily injury and engaging in a speed contest, both felonies.
Car Consumed by Flames Following Crash Alongside 91 Freeway
A sedan crashed while exiting the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Wednesday, injuring the driver and causing the vehicle to catch fire. The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on the McKinley Street exit ramp from the eastbound 91, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the driver...
Suspect in San Jacinto Bank Robbery Arrested
A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in San Jacinto Tuesday was arrested. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 10:48 a.m. to the Bank of Hemet branch in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue regarding a bank robbery, Sgt. Matt Posson said.
