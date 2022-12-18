Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly ReinstatedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 57-year old man who has depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita has been reported missing Thursday. Steven Scott Perez was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 19900 block of Franks Way, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 2 inches tall,...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Leads Bizarre Chase Through San Gabriel Valley
A suspect in a dark-colored sedan led police on a sometimes-wild pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday evening, with the driver’s antics so worrisome that law enforcement largely backed off from the chase. The chase began in the Irwindale area around 5 p.m., although the reasons for the...
newsantaana.com
Corona man arrested on charges of armed robbery of stores in Santa Ana and Westminster
George Arizon, 27, a Corona man, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec 21, on charges of using a gun to threaten employees and demand cash from at least 10 different businesses across central Orange County last month, according to police investigators. Arizon walked into five different stores in Santa Ana on...
mynewsla.com
Young Man Suspected in DUI Wreck While Street Racing, Injuring Motorist
A 19-year-old man allegedly racing another motorist through the streets of Moreno Valley plowed into a pickup, severely injuring the other motorist, authorities said Thursday. Tyler Michael Hanna of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs resulting in great bodily injury and engaging in a speed contest, both felonies.
mynewsla.com
Car Consumed by Flames Following Crash Alongside 91 Freeway
A sedan crashed while exiting the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Wednesday, injuring the driver and causing the vehicle to catch fire. The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on the McKinley Street exit ramp from the eastbound 91, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the driver...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Pleads Guilty to Murder
A Los Angeles man who caused a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while driving under the influence of alcohol pleaded guilty Thursday to a murder charge. In addition to murder, Kevin Atteberry, 57, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with 0.08% or more causing bodily injury, as well as one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records. He additionally faces sentence-enhancing allegations of causing great bodily injury.
mynewsla.com
At Least One Dead in Six-Vehicle Crash on 210 Freeway
One person was killed Thursday in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. to the freeway and Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
foxla.com
OC Sheriffs searching for missing elderly San Juan Capistrano woman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Police in Orange County are searching for an elderly woman who's been missing since Sunday. Shirley Airth is 94 years old. She was last seen leaving her San Juan Capistrano home around 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Authorities said she goes by the name "Jean".
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in 8-Vehicle Crash in Anaheim
A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate injuries was taken...
mynewsla.com
Male Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Griffith Park Area
A person described only as a male died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the...
The Dogington Post
2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Sober Living Facility in Arleta; Man, 2 Firefighters Injured
A fire at a sober-living facility in Arleta left a man seriously injured and sent two firefighters to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening burn injuries. Firefighters were sent to the 14200 block of West Judd Street, south of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway and east of the Golden State (5) Freeway about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Investigation Continuing in Fatal Apartment Fire in Downey
Authorities Thursday identified a 12-year-old girl who was killed, along with her mother, in a Downey apartment fire, and investigators continued their efforts to determine the cause of the blaze that left a woman believed to be the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday...
foxla.com
5 pounds of fentanyl and meth found in car in Huntington Beach, police say
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Two people were placed in handcuffs after police say they found five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Huntington Beach. On Tuesday, the Huntington Beach Police Department shared a photo of some of the officers' findings from the suspect's car. The driver,...
2urbangirls.com
Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Lead Police on Chase, 2 in Custody
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: Catalytic converter theft suspects led police on a chase and were ultimately taken into custody at the end of pursuit with police locating catalytic converters in the vehicle. Claremont Police Department located a van driving around the Pomona area stealing catalytic converters in the early...
Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody
Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man falsely yells ‘Shots fired!’ in store
A man was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after falsely shouting in the food court at Costco Wholesale in Canyon Country that two people had been shot, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s...
foxla.com
Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
mynewsla.com
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
Comments / 0