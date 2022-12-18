JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus split after 3 months of dating

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are going their separate ways.

The “Dance Moms” alum and the TikTok creator have called it quits after three months of dating, Cyrus confirmed via the video sharing platform on Saturday.

“We decided that we are better off as friends,” Cyrus wrote in the comments section of her latest TikTok post, after several fans asked whether she and Siwa were still together.

“We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out! 💞.”

Cyrus’ video featured footage from her recent Royal Caribbean cruise, which Siwa also took part in with pals like Nia Sioux and Garrett Clayton.

While Siwa, 19, has yet to publicly address the split on her own, she could be seen telling Cyrus in the video, “This is my ‘I’m sorry I’m breaking up with you’ present.”

A rep for the “Dancing With the Stars” alum did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Siwa and Cyrus were first linked in August following the “Boomerang” singer’s on-again, off-again relationship with Kylie Prew. The pair became TikTok-official one month later, with Siwa captioning a video of the two together, “Happiest girl.”

One day after confirming their romance, Siwa and Cyrus made their red carpet debut as a couple at the opening night of Alanis Morissette’s jukebox musical, “Jagged Little Pill,” at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

The two looked all loved up at the time, smiling and packing on subtle PDA while posing for photographers at the star-studded event.

In addition to the breakup, Siwa has also been mourning the tragic loss of fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died Tuesday at the age of 40.

“My heart is beyond broken.💔😭 twitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to SO many,” she wrote in a post shared to Instagram.

“I’ll never forget our time getting to work together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life. Someone I’ve looked up to since I was born turned one of my best friends. Twitch always had the best advice. We had SO many laughs, smiles, and even cries together.”

The former Nickelodeon star has also been dealing with the tragic death of fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss. FOX Image Collection via Getty I

Siwa concluded her post by telling fans she knows the “Step Up: Revolution” star – who is survived by wife Allison Holker and their three kids, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia – is “in a better place” now.

“Sending my most love and prayers to His beautiful wife and 3 perfect kids. ❤️ thank you for sharing your gift with the world,” she wrote. “I’m ‘so esssicted’ to see you again one day.”

She added, “Forever the worlds dance dad. Love you brother.🙏🏼 RIP the legendary Stephen Twitch Boss❤️.”