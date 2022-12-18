Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Jags fans hopeful for strong regular season finish
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight’s battle against the New York Jets has made Jaguars fans hopeful that the squad makes the playoffs — the buzz around Jacksonville is noticeable. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “We definitely have a chance of going to the Superbowl,” says Jaguar...
Lions Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow having most fun of career amid challenging season
ALLEN PARK -- Frank Ragnow has been playing through a painful foot injury, balancing the most fun he’s had in the NFL, tasting his first run of meaningful December football. In the same press conference, Ragnow called 2021 one of the most challenging years of his football career while saying it’s also the most fun he’s had at this level. The Lions have finished in last place every year since taking Ragnow in 2018′s first round, so this stretch to get to .500 with three weeks last has been special.
Dungeon of Doom: Who are Detroit’s most unheralded players? Plus, Tracy Walker joins
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-7) have won six of their last seven games, clawing into the playoff picture with three weeks left in the regular season. And now, the Lions are starting to win in different ways -- they’re doing it in shootouts, punch-for-punch games and even ugly defensive outings like last week’s 20-17 win against the New York Jets. And they’ve managed to do that without one of their most important defensive starters and vocal leaders.
Zach Wilson, fourth-string New York Jets quarterback
The New York Jets have a quarterback problem and it starts and ends with the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson. In Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets coach Robert Saleh pulled the former BYU star and inserted Chris Streveler. This is Streveler’s pro football...
College Football Bowl Games on December 20 - Famous Potato Idaho Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl | How to Watch, Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
Another two college football bowl games are on tap Tuesday on opposite ends of the country, with a conference champion in action against the best independent program in the nation. Watch NCAA Football on FuboTV (Free Trial) FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL. Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. San Jose State Spartans. Time:...
How to Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (12/21/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are hoping to find some holiday magic to end their losing streak, as they get set for another matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in their final home game before Christmas on Wednesday. With the end of the calendar year in sight, the Red Wings continue...
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 16
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-7) are on the road for the holidays, with a chance to strengthen their playoff hopes against the Carolina Panthers (5-9) in Week 16. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history between the Lions and Panthers:
Lions weighing options at safety, with Ifeatu Melifonwu expected to see reps
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are expected to be without their opening-day starting safeties against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 action. DeShon Elliott (shoulder) is not expected to be available, while Tracy Walker (Achilles) has been out since Week 3. Third-round rookie Kerby Joseph has handled the assignment of replacing Walker. At the same time, the Lions will turn to either C.J. Moore or Ifeatu Melifonwu to replace Elliott on Christmas Eve in Charlotte.
