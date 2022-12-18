Whatcom County, Bellingham see snow. Here’s what’s next

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Snow began to fall about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Bellingham and a dusting of snow touched northern Whatcom County overnight, according to Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

Social media comments showed snow falling across the county mid-morning Sunday, Dec. 18. Several inches of snow were predicted by the National Weather Service for Bellingham.

Areas of Blaine, Sumas and Lynden and Interstate 5 in Bellingham showed wet but plowed roads approaching noon Sunday.

“Our crews & plows are out across the region. Plan ahead, take it slow & give them room,” the state transportation’s North Twitter account noted at 10:30 a.m.

A collision blocked one lane of southbound I-5 at Main Street in Ferndale mid-morning and social media reports mentioned cars sliding on icy roads.

Whatcom Count temperatures were in the 30s, with some mid- to low-20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Bellingham International Airport recorded heavy snow, freezing fog and a low temperature of 25 degrees at 9:20 a.m. Sunday. By 11:30 a.m., the report was 23 with light snow. There were no flight delays shown on the airport’s website.

The weather service forecast discussion Sunday morning said an arctic front is nearing the area and will advance south into Puget Sound throughout the day. “Additional weather systems are expected to impact the region through the week, for renewed chances of snow with each one. “

Cold temperatures are expected in the first half of the week. Rain and warmer temperatures are expected to develop by the end of the week, according to the forecast.

Scattered showers will move onshore along the coast through Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Fraser River Outflow winds were slow to develop Sunday but will result in minimum wind chill values between -5 to 5 across western Whatcom County into Monday, Dec. 19, according to the weather service, with a wind chill advisory remaining in place into Monday morning.

River flooding is not expected over the next 5 days, according to the weather service’s Sunday forecast. “Temperatures begin to warm Thursday (Dec. 22) onward. In addition, several rounds of heavier rain are possible late next week into next weekend. River will need to be monitored during this time period,” it said.

Mt. Baker Ski Area reported 6 inches of new snow at noon Sunday, with light snow and a temperature of 18 degrees at Panorama Dome.