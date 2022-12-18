ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Whatcom County, Bellingham see snow. Here’s what’s next

By Julie Shirley
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKhK1_0jmqX3R700

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.
To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Snow began to fall about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Bellingham and a dusting of snow touched northern Whatcom County overnight, according to Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

Social media comments showed snow falling across the county mid-morning Sunday, Dec. 18. Several inches of snow were predicted by the National Weather Service for Bellingham.

Areas of Blaine, Sumas and Lynden and Interstate 5 in Bellingham showed wet but plowed roads approaching noon Sunday.

“Our crews & plows are out across the region. Plan ahead, take it slow & give them room,” the state transportation’s North Twitter account noted at 10:30 a.m.

A collision blocked one lane of southbound I-5 at Main Street in Ferndale mid-morning and social media reports mentioned cars sliding on icy roads.

Whatcom Count temperatures were in the 30s, with some mid- to low-20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Bellingham International Airport recorded heavy snow, freezing fog and a low temperature of 25 degrees at 9:20 a.m. Sunday. By 11:30 a.m., the report was 23 with light snow. There were no flight delays shown on the airport’s website.

The weather service forecast discussion Sunday morning said an arctic front is nearing the area and will advance south into Puget Sound throughout the day. “Additional weather systems are expected to impact the region through the week, for renewed chances of snow with each one. “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48b8cU_0jmqX3R700
Snow remains on the ground Sunday, Dec. 18, at Peace Arch Park on the U.S.-Canadian border in Blaine. Washington State Department of Transportation/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Cold temperatures are expected in the first half of the week. Rain and warmer temperatures are expected to develop by the end of the week, according to the forecast.

Scattered showers will move onshore along the coast through Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Fraser River Outflow winds were slow to develop Sunday but will result in minimum wind chill values between -5 to 5 across western Whatcom County into Monday, Dec. 19, according to the weather service, with a wind chill advisory remaining in place into Monday morning.

River flooding is not expected over the next 5 days, according to the weather service’s Sunday forecast. “Temperatures begin to warm Thursday (Dec. 22) onward. In addition, several rounds of heavier rain are possible late next week into next weekend. River will need to be monitored during this time period,” it said.

Mt. Baker Ski Area reported 6 inches of new snow at noon Sunday, with light snow and a temperature of 18 degrees at Panorama Dome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckSmH_0jmqX3R700
U.S. Postal Service truck is driven up Prospect Street in downtown Bellingham Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Robert Mittendorf/The Bellingham Herald

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Timeline: Here's how the next few days of the incoming winter storm will look like

SEATTLE — Another winter storm arrives Thursday night, continuing through tomorrow morning, bringing snow and freezing rain to Western Washington. Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning starting Thursday and ending Friday evening. The bulk of the Puget Sound area will be under the warning from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. on Friday, while Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties will be under a storm warning from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Frigid temperatures causing dangerous conditions in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Whatcom County including Bellingham. Point Roberts and the San Juan Islands can also expect extremely cold winds causing dangerous conditions until 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind combined with lows in the single digits...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Prepare for dangerously low temps, ice storm across Puget Sound

The snow blanketing the region creates images worthy of a Christmas card, but it will make for some hazardous conditions over the next few days — besides the numerous road troubles that drivers have already seen. Temperatures will not get above freezing today and tomorrow for Western Washington. Snow...
SEATTLE, WA
theorcasonian.com

WINTER STORM WATCH: WIND CHILLS MAY BE 10 BELOW

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch,. heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to four inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of. an inch possible. * WHERE…San...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Urgent from National Weather Service | How many ‘Rs’ are in Brrrrr?

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING (TUESDAY) TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE…San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island and Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
5K+
Followers
131
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy