Event Review: Farthest From 23: 10th – 11th December 2022
Join us on Saturday for the Fordingbridge Star Wars Family Fun Day. We will be raising funds for the Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal with an incredible line of Special Guests, Traders, Talks, Costumers AND back by popular demand the Mon-Cal-Carnival, a series of Star Wars themed carnival games to win tickets to exchange for prizes (each game is 50p)
Marc Thompson and The Fallen Star win at the 9th Voice Arts Awards
Superb news as Marc Thompson, narrator of the superb The Fallen Star audiobook written by Claudia Gray, has won the award for Best Audiobook Narration Sci-Fi at the 9th Voice Arts awards. Hey! Christmas came early! Thank you @sovas So honored. So grateful! Go team go!!! The Force was with...
Comic Review: The Mandalorian #6
Following a space battle with another bounty hunter, Mando traveled to Tatooine for parts to fix his battle-damaged ship. In order to pay for the parts, he took a job with another bounty hunter, Toro Calican, to hunt down mercenary Fennec Shand. After multiple double-crosses, Mando took out Calican and...
Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar: 21st December
It’s December and time for the twenty-first day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number twenty-one is the Ewoks best pal, Chewbacca. ‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season. Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some beloved Star Wars characters dressed in their winter best. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making these galactic heroes and villains a fine addition to your holiday décor. Who will join in on your celebrations? Pocket Pop! collectibles vary in height depending on character. The maximum figure height is approximately 2.1-inches tall.
