CNET

YouTube TV Will Stream NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023

Google's sports streaming service ambitions are getting a big boost. Starting with the 2023 NFL season, the company will be the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket. After reports circulated on Tuesday night, on Thursday the league and search giant announced that Google has won the lucrative rights to become the exclusive streaming provider for watching out-of-market NFL games beginning next year.

