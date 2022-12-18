Read full article on original website
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
‘Stranger Things’ Had Lucas and Max Pay Homage to Another TV Couple
'Stranger Things' fans loved Lucas and Max as a couple. Interestingly, they once resembled another on-again, off-again TV pairing.
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
'Justified: City Primeval' Showrunners Reveal How Quentin Tarantino Helped Bring About Revival Series
Fans can thank Quentin Tarantino for the return of Raylan Givens on next year's miniseries Justified: City Primeval. A conversation with Timothy Olyphant about Elmore Leonard on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led to the FX series revival. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Dave...
'There's Something Wrong With The Children' Trailer Shows Possessed Kids Running Wild
Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.
Every Star Wars Show Made for Disney+ Ranked by IMDb Score
Star Wars is one of the most popular and recognizable brands in the world, stretching far beyond its origin as a film series to appear in every form of entertainment. Countless video games, comics, novels, and even holiday specials have been produced, often telling side stories featuring the franchises' characters, or even abandoning the movies' heroes altogether to instead focus on new characters as they embark on their own journeys.
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon to Direct on 'That '70s Show' Spinoff
That ‘70s Show star Laura Prepon won’t just be on-screen during the upcoming Netflix spinoff That ‘90s Show. The actress revealed on Instagram that she has been charged to direct episodes of the new series, which is set to premiere on January 19. Netflix recently released a full trailer for the new series, teasing both familiar faces and new ones headed to Point Place.
'Three Pines' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Prime Video's Murder Mystery
In December 2022, Prime Video saw the release of its murder mystery series Three Pines. Created by Emilia di Girolamo, with Sam Donovan and Tracey Deer directing, Louise Penny's original novel series has been brought to the small screen in an unforgettable fashion. The eight-episode whodunit is set against the backdrop of a fictional Canadian province; Three Pines is an eerily-ordinary, outwardly-idyllic village in Quebec's Eastern Townships whose residents harbor deep-rooted secrets. The unnerving enigma that is Season 1 follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Quebec police force, as he intuitively investigates each of the four standalone whodunit murder cases, establishing time and again that nobody in Three Pines is ever as they seem.
The 10 Best Marvel Team-Ups From the MCU's Phase 4
If there is one thing in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe excels, it is at providing viewers with interesting and likable characters. Marvel's Phase 4 was, above all, undoubtedly a phase of introductions and new beginnings, featuring many new faces and personalities for viewers to connect with. And with new...
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls “Extremely Toxic” Set Experience
While the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer will forever go down in history as one of - if not the most - iconic shows of our time, specifically when it comes to female empowerment, things came crashing down for the fandom over the last few years following claims of sexism and misconduct. It all began in early 2021 with Charisma Carpenter, who played stuck-up cheerleader-turned-demon hunter Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and Angel, came out with allegations against universe creator, Joss Whedon. To barely graze the surface, Carpenter reported a terrible working environment with Whedon’s toxicity at the center of it. From there, several other franchise stars including Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg aired their grievances about the upsetting conditions they faced while working on the series.
'George & Tammy' Creator Abe Sylvia and Georgette Jones on the Music, the Country Icons, and Telling the Truth
The Showtime series George & Tammy explores the complicated relationship of country music power couple George Jones (Oscar nominee Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain), whose love story was troubled while their music was iconic. The “First Lady of Country Music” with the hugely successful song “Stand by Your Man” was a loving mother who was determined to keep going, no matter what life threw at her, and the once-in-a-lifetime voice known for “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” widely considered to be the greatest country song of all time, were always in sync on stage, even when their personal demons tore them apart.
Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Rewatch 'Stranger Things' From the Beginning
Stranger Things isn't solely about '80s nostalgia — it's a masterclass in storytelling. It's one of the top shows on Netflix and for a good reason! Matt and Ross Duffer are brilliant storytellers who had their plan outlined for the Hawkins kids from the beginning. Now is the time to rewatch Stranger Things because there's likely a ton you missed regarding the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) storyline, the over-arching "big bad" in the series, and how he connects to many of the show's characters.
New Image from 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Shows Keanu Reeves Wielding Nunchucks
The world's most legendary hitman will soon be gracing the big screen again in Lionsgate's highly anticipated film John Wick: Chapter 4. With the film's release just months away, the studio has provided a fresh look at everyone's favorite deadly protagonist. In a new image from Entertainment Weekly, the film's iconic titular hero, played once again by Keanu Reeves, is seen back in action against an opponent in full military garb. John Wick can be seen holding nunchucks as his enemy appears to creep around a corner, likely not expecting the most prolific assassin on the globe to be waiting for an ambush. It is possible that this enemy is a member of the High Table — the council of crime lords that serves as the overarching antagonist group in the John Wick series. However, the film's logline from Lionsgate says that in John Wick: Chapter 4, the hitman "must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes," so it is possible that this enemy could be part of a separate faction or different adversary.
Why 'The Lord of the Rings' Extended Editions Are a Must Watch and Not Just for Hardcore Fans
For fans of J.R.R. Tolkien, the extended editions of Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy were a gift — a Christmas gift every December from 2002 to 2004, to be exact. With thirty minutes to an hour of scenes not present in the theatrical cuts of The Lord of the Rings films, these versions ensured no footage was left unseen by Middle Earth nerds. But viewers don't need deep knowledge of Tolkien lore to appreciate what the extended editions bring to the massive narrative that is The Lord of the Rings. These masterpieces are for anyone interested in the full tapestry of Jackson's interpretation.
'The Boys': Soldier Boy Featurette Reveals the Magic of Working with Jensen Ackles
While there was much to look forward to in the third season of Prime Video’s The Boys, it’s safe to say that the most anticipated addition was that of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. The actor had previously worked with series creator Eric Kripke on his mega-hit, Supernatural, so fans already knew that the duo is a great fit and, being that there’s a mega-crossover of fans for both Kripke-helmed projects, Ackles’ casting in the satirical series only further stoked anticipation. In a recently released featurette, the good folks behind The Boys’ marketing take fans on a journey of all things Soldier Boy as the actor and his co-stars break down Ackles’ time on set.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Will Reveal What Happened to Indy's Son
One of the most contentious features of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull surround the character of Mutt Williams, the young greaser who, it was eventually revealed, was the son of Indiana Jones. Mutt Williams was played by Shia LaBoeuf, who has not been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming sequel - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Daniel Craig Reflects on How James Bond Ended Where it Started for Him: With 'Casino Royale'
The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.
How to Watch Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon': Showtimes and Streaming Details
Though multi-Oscar-winning La La Land (2016) became the subject of an unexpected controversy when it was falsely announced as Best Picture at the Academy Awards instead of the rightful winner Moonlight (2016), writer and director Damien Chazelle still won big that night when he received the Best Director award and has since become one of the most ambitious and beloved filmmakers working today. With the stressful jazz-fueled thrill ride that is Whiplash (2014), the love letter to classic Hollywood musicals that is La La Land, and the gorgeous galactic biopic that is First Man (2018), Chazelle has quickly established a rock-solid track record for delivering visually stunning and narratively gripping feature films.
