Collider
Under The Mistletoe: Netflix's 10 Best Christmas Romances
Holiday romances are a phenomenon unto themselves. They take a familiar romance trope and set it during Christmas, the most magical time of the year. Romance is heightened at Christmas because the holiday is all about giving and sharing love. Thoughtful gifts under the tree show people they care, mistletoe encourages couples to kiss, and families gathered round the fire are the perfect setting for a proposal.
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Collider
Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Rewatch 'Stranger Things' From the Beginning
Stranger Things isn't solely about '80s nostalgia — it's a masterclass in storytelling. It's one of the top shows on Netflix and for a good reason! Matt and Ross Duffer are brilliant storytellers who had their plan outlined for the Hawkins kids from the beginning. Now is the time to rewatch Stranger Things because there's likely a ton you missed regarding the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) storyline, the over-arching "big bad" in the series, and how he connects to many of the show's characters.
Collider
'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': Naomi Ackie Explains How They Filmed a World Tour in One Day
In Sony’s biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, actress Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker) portrays 6-time Grammy Award-winning singer Whitney Houston in an emotional account of the bestselling artist’s rise to stardom. Written by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Anthony McCarten, the film will take fans through the ups and downs of Houston’s life, from the beginning to the painful end, and will feature a number of her chart-topping tracks.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
Collider
'There's Something Wrong With The Children' Trailer Shows Possessed Kids Running Wild
Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.
Collider
‘Blood’ Trailer Asks How Far Would You Go to Save Your Children [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Blood, an upcoming horror film set to release this January. The movie follows a recently divorced mother (Michelle Monaghan) who’s pushed to the brink of sanity while trying to save her son from a mysterious disease. The exclusive trailer starts with Jess...
Collider
'The L Word: Generation Q': Joey Lauren Adams Talks Joining Season 3 & Filming The Dating Game With Margaret Cho
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.]. The third season of the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q explores love, friendship and family, in all of their forms, but while some relationships are strengthened and others are reignited, some are also not faring so well. While Alice’s (Leisha Hailey) love life has been a bit chaotic recently, a connection with Taylor (Joey Lauren Adams), a barista she met on the set of her show, leads to exploring something deeper, but also makes them realize that they don’t really know each other at all.
Collider
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Jingle All the Way’ Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger
In the prime of the 90s, when people were swooning over Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action roles, he showed his fans that he could be equally good in comedy. That’s how we got some of the most raucous comedies of the 90s featuring the former Mr. Universe, like Twins, Junior, and the almost cult-like holiday movie, Jingle All the Way. It’s full of classic family fun, laugh-out-loud scenarios, as well as a generous dose of heartwarming moments, all of which make it just about right for this season. The plot follows Schwarzenegger as Howard Langston, a mattress salesman who desperately tries to buy a Turbo-Man action figure for his son, but has tough competition from the postal worker, Myron Larabee (Sinbad) who also wants to buy the same toy for his own kid. The movie is said to have been inspired by the real-life trend of the high sell-out of popular toys/games of its time, like the Cabbage Patch Kids, Tamagotchi, Tickle-me Elmo, et al.
Collider
'Glass Onion' Ending Explained: Is Benoit Blanc Triumphant Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery shares quite a bit in common with its predecessor, Knives Out. They both have the signature feel of their writer and director, Rian Johnson. Both feature a star-studded cast who play an eclectic group of characters, most of whom are out-of-touch rich people. And of course, at the center of both movies is a murder mystery. But much like its namesake, Glass Onion contains more than a few layers when it comes to its central mystery, and Johnson takes his time unraveling it all, leading to a stunning conclusion.
Collider
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
Collider
'Alice in Borderland' Season 2 Ending Explained: How Did They Get There?
As much fun as it was to spend some hours in the company of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), and Chishiya (Nijiro Murakami) in Alice in Borderland Season 2, there was one thing that everyone watching was looking forward to more than the life-and-death games: Answers. While Season 1 provided us with virtually no information about the game makers, Borderland itself, and what exactly are the rules, Season 2 had the job of finally helping us understand what the heck is going on in the Japanese series. And it did. Sort of.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
Collider
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
Collider
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon to Direct on 'That '70s Show' Spinoff
That ‘70s Show star Laura Prepon won’t just be on-screen during the upcoming Netflix spinoff That ‘90s Show. The actress revealed on Instagram that she has been charged to direct episodes of the new series, which is set to premiere on January 19. Netflix recently released a full trailer for the new series, teasing both familiar faces and new ones headed to Point Place.
Collider
Stop the Slander: Spider is Fundamental to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Spoiler Alert: This piece contains major spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterJames Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is a cinematic feat to behold, and I'll stand by that statement until the day that I die. After years of the first Avatar being the butt of jokes and the constant complaint that nobody but Cameron wants five Avatar movies, we finally have The Way of Water, and it's magnificent. Alongside other 2022 blockbusters like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, it's proof that the auteur blockbuster is still alive, and can still thrive in a landscape ever-dominated by franchise films that all feel the same.
Collider
'Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery' Featurette Reveals Chaotic BTS Look at Christmas Special
Few things scream Christmas quite like solving the murder of Santa Claus, but Murderville manages to keep the cheer anyway. In the Netflix show's Christmas special, Who Killed Santa?, Will Arnett returns as Detective Terry Seattle. In his latest assignment, he is tasked with acting as security for a Christmas party. But when it goes horribly awry, he teams up with celebrity homicide trainees Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman to catch Santa's killer. After premiering on December 15, Netflix Is a Joke has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the special.
Collider
Is Martin Scorsese's 'Gangs of New York' Based on a True Story?
The romanticization of the past affects most people at varying points. As reported by The Independent, in the 1970s, a much younger Martin Scorsese happened upon a book called The Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld, written by Herbert Asbury. The book detailed the gangs and political movements in New York City in the 19th century, prior to the dominion of the mafia. Although extensively thought of now as an exaggeration of the events at the time, Asbury's book inspired Scorsese. Scorsese, an Italian-American who grew up in Little Italy, loved his city and its gang history. He was fascinated by the history and description of the old Five Points of New York detailed in the book, which is now home to Chinatown, Columbus Park, and the Manhattan Civic Center. In an old episode of NPR, Scorsese is quoted, explaining in his own words that, "This film sort of represents the foundation upon which all my other movies are based, in a way. It sort of creates a world in which the worlds I depict in Mean Streets and GoodFellas and Raging Bull." It took Scorsese nearly thirty years to make the film, but it was brought to the big screen twenty years ago today.
Collider
10 Best Sci-Fi Movies That Were Ahead of Their Time
The science fiction genre typically imagines alternate futures that are made feasible by technological advancement. Sci-fi has been around for quite some time and one of the most popular film genres ever for decades. Moreover, science fiction narratives can challenge presumptions that might otherwise go unquestioned by posing what-ifs that are both far and close to home.
