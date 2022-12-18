ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022

From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Rain for rest of Thursday, changes to snow early Friday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says the rest of the day should see rain that will last through the night as temps top out in the high 40's. Friday will see the artic air makes its way down and will take temps down with it. We will see a 20 degree drop that will cause flash freezing and snow flurries around the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

"Baltimore needed & deserved a 'new' Arena"

In this episode of Frank Remesch, the general manager of CFG Bank Arena, talks about the renovations, this history, and what we can expect the next time we visit the iconic landmark. T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Snow transitions into rain before dangerous artic temps hit Friday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says the morning will have rain developing with a wintry mix in areas north and west of Baltimore. After the morning, the it will transition into a heavy rain, with flood watches possible. The showers continue tonight as temps will remain in the mid 40's. On Friday, an artic front is passing through the area, causing temps to drop drastically. Temps will go from the 40's to the 20's by the afternoon and the rain will turn into snow. A trace amount to one inch is expected and roads may become icy in the afternoon when temps take a dive. This weekend will be sunny but bitterly cold with temps only in the 20's but the wind chill will be dangerous at negative temps.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen from Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Someone defaced and stole a portion of the Harriet Tubman statue at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis. "We suspect that on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, persons dismembered the finger of Harriet Tubman to take the vévé, which is the staff Harriet Tubman was holding (that was) attached to the statue," said the museum's executive director, Chanel Compton.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Operation Bless Baltimore collects, distributes food, clothes, toys to people in need

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Maryland converged Thursday as part of Operation Bless Baltimore, a community policing-led initiative. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and federal and state officials announced the operation's results, saying that from Sept. 12 through Dec. 16, they collected and distributed 10,000 pounds of food, $8,000 worth of clothing and $7,000 worth of toys to support needy families.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families receive food for holidays at Baltimore Ravens event

Dozens of Baltimore City families received an early Christmas present Wednesday. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield's Fresh Food Mobile and the Baltimore Ravens gifted families with free food. The Maryland Food Bank donated more than 1,500 pounds of food to families at Belmont Elementary School in west Baltimore. And, the students also...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Papi Cuisine owners to open new restaurant in downtown Baltimore

The owners of Papi Cuisine continue to expand their business with plans to open a new restaurant in downtown Baltimore helmed by a former White House chef. Berry Clark and Alex Perez, who co-own the Afro-Latin fusion restaurant Papi Cuisine in South Baltimore and a soon-to-open location in Owings Mills, will be opening a third restaurant called Prim & Proper Cocktail & Wine Bar at 206 E. Redwood St.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

The Charmery Closes in Federal Hill

Baltimore-based ice cream chain The Charmery recently closed its Federal Hill location at 46 E. Cross St. This location opened in June 2020 and wasn’t consistently open in recent months. The Charmery did not respond to requests for comment. The company still has locations in Hampden, Towson, and Columbia,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BWI-Marshall Airport officials monitoring conditions at Midwest, Northeast hubs

LINTHICUM, Md. -- Operations were smooth Thursday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, but not so much at hubs in other parts of the country as a storm moves through. The Christmas holiday season is the second busiest at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officials told 11 News they're keeping a...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy