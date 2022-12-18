Meteorologist Ava Marie says the morning will have rain developing with a wintry mix in areas north and west of Baltimore. After the morning, the it will transition into a heavy rain, with flood watches possible. The showers continue tonight as temps will remain in the mid 40's. On Friday, an artic front is passing through the area, causing temps to drop drastically. Temps will go from the 40's to the 20's by the afternoon and the rain will turn into snow. A trace amount to one inch is expected and roads may become icy in the afternoon when temps take a dive. This weekend will be sunny but bitterly cold with temps only in the 20's but the wind chill will be dangerous at negative temps.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO