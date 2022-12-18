Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com
The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022
From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
Wbaltv.com
Rain for rest of Thursday, changes to snow early Friday
Meteorologist Ava Marie says the rest of the day should see rain that will last through the night as temps top out in the high 40's. Friday will see the artic air makes its way down and will take temps down with it. We will see a 20 degree drop that will cause flash freezing and snow flurries around the area.
wmar2news
"Baltimore needed & deserved a 'new' Arena"
In this episode of Frank Remesch, the general manager of CFG Bank Arena, talks about the renovations, this history, and what we can expect the next time we visit the iconic landmark. T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary...
Wbaltv.com
Snow transitions into rain before dangerous artic temps hit Friday
Meteorologist Ava Marie says the morning will have rain developing with a wintry mix in areas north and west of Baltimore. After the morning, the it will transition into a heavy rain, with flood watches possible. The showers continue tonight as temps will remain in the mid 40's. On Friday, an artic front is passing through the area, causing temps to drop drastically. Temps will go from the 40's to the 20's by the afternoon and the rain will turn into snow. A trace amount to one inch is expected and roads may become icy in the afternoon when temps take a dive. This weekend will be sunny but bitterly cold with temps only in the 20's but the wind chill will be dangerous at negative temps.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County announces agency closures for Christmas, New Year’s holidays
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services clinics and County senior centers, will be closed on Friday, December 23, Monday December 26, and Monday, January 2, 2023 in recognition of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Towson Loop and CountyRide service will not...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's newly renovated Lexington Market has much to offer for the holidays
For years, Baltimore's Lexington Market has been the place to get holiday staples. This year, the newly renovated market has much to offer. Faidley's Seafood has been in business at Lexington Market since 1886. Every year during the holidays, Faidley's ships crab cakes around the country -- and this year is no exception.
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
Wbaltv.com
Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen from Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Someone defaced and stole a portion of the Harriet Tubman statue at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis. "We suspect that on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, persons dismembered the finger of Harriet Tubman to take the vévé, which is the staff Harriet Tubman was holding (that was) attached to the statue," said the museum's executive director, Chanel Compton.
Wbaltv.com
Operation Bless Baltimore collects, distributes food, clothes, toys to people in need
Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Maryland converged Thursday as part of Operation Bless Baltimore, a community policing-led initiative. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and federal and state officials announced the operation's results, saying that from Sept. 12 through Dec. 16, they collected and distributed 10,000 pounds of food, $8,000 worth of clothing and $7,000 worth of toys to support needy families.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore crime stats down slightly from 2021; 'We are not where we need to be,' mayor says
Baltimore has recorded more than 300 homicides and more than 600 non-fatal shootings so far this year, according to statistics released Wednesday by the mayor's office. While the figures are slightly down from last year, Mayor Brandon Scott acknowledged the city has a long way to go when it comes to fighting violent crime.
Wbaltv.com
Families receive food for holidays at Baltimore Ravens event
Dozens of Baltimore City families received an early Christmas present Wednesday. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield's Fresh Food Mobile and the Baltimore Ravens gifted families with free food. The Maryland Food Bank donated more than 1,500 pounds of food to families at Belmont Elementary School in west Baltimore. And, the students also...
Baltimore honors homeless people that died this year
On the winter solstice tonight, the longest and one of the coldest nights of the year, Healthcare for the Homeless in Baltimore held a memorial for all the homeless who have died this year.
Baltimore City moves forward with making outdoor dining permanent
Outdoor dining "parklets" may be here to stay in Baltimore City. They were originally set up on sidewalks and in parking lanes during the COVID indoor-dining restrictions
Wbaltv.com
Papi Cuisine owners to open new restaurant in downtown Baltimore
The owners of Papi Cuisine continue to expand their business with plans to open a new restaurant in downtown Baltimore helmed by a former White House chef. Berry Clark and Alex Perez, who co-own the Afro-Latin fusion restaurant Papi Cuisine in South Baltimore and a soon-to-open location in Owings Mills, will be opening a third restaurant called Prim & Proper Cocktail & Wine Bar at 206 E. Redwood St.
southbmore.com
The Charmery Closes in Federal Hill
Baltimore-based ice cream chain The Charmery recently closed its Federal Hill location at 46 E. Cross St. This location opened in June 2020 and wasn’t consistently open in recent months. The Charmery did not respond to requests for comment. The company still has locations in Hampden, Towson, and Columbia,...
Wbaltv.com
BWI-Marshall Airport officials monitoring conditions at Midwest, Northeast hubs
LINTHICUM, Md. -- Operations were smooth Thursday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, but not so much at hubs in other parts of the country as a storm moves through. The Christmas holiday season is the second busiest at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officials told 11 News they're keeping a...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore hair stylist gives two-time cancer survivor Christmas gift of a lifetime
A Baltimore hair stylist is giving back this holiday season by giving a free makeover to a cancer survivor. Consquilla Carey, owner of Affordable Styles Hair Salon and CC's Beauty Institute, gave Darnetta Simpson the Christmas present of a lifetime. Carey knows one of the best gifts to give is...
Overnight in Baltimore, a teen girl was shot and a homeless man was set on fire
Overnight violence in Baltimore City on Thursday. It all started around 1:50am when police were called to an area hospital for a 14-year-old shooting victim.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
