Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
Jennifer Garner Shares Her Favorite Holiday Side Dish: ‘Everything Good’s in There’
Do you have a favorite side dish that you eat around the holidays? Well so does Jennifer Garner. Here's what dish the star enjoys courtesy of her grandmother.
WATCH: Robin Williams Helps Stoned Jack Nicholson Accept Award In 2003
In the early 2000s, Hollywood had fewer checks, and few things were considered to be inappropriate. Actors leveraged this to exhibit a lot of infamous behavior. This decadence influenced the awkward event that occurred at the 8th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2003. Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day-Lewis jointly...
Carrie Underwood’s Rendition Of “Mary, Did You Know?” Is An All-Time Great Vocal Performance
As far as Christmas albums go, Carrie Underwood’s is one of my favorite’s. Of course, her incredible vocals and ability to sing literally any song like nobody’s business certainly makes it easy on the ears, but there’s one song in particular that gets me every time, and that would be her version of “Mary, Did You Know?” And at last year’s CMA Country Christmas special, Carrie put on a vocal clinic for how to sing, flawlessly delivering a stunning performance of […] The post Carrie Underwood’s Rendition Of “Mary, Did You Know?” Is An All-Time Great Vocal Performance first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rosie O’Donnell’s son Blake engaged to girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt
Rosie O’Donnell’s family is expanding! The comedian’s youngest son, Blake O’Donnell, popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, Sunday night in New York City while attending Broadway’s “Phantom of the Opera” musical. “Last night – my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him – and she said yes!!!” Rosie, 60, excitedly told her Instagram followers Monday, sharing a pic from the moment the smiling 23-year-old got down on one knee. “The crowd clapped – and hillary clinton was there too,” she added, making sure her post included a photo of the former United States Secretary of State posing...
Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’
Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
Inside Mason Disick’s lavish bar mitzvah: Food trucks, cake, balloons and more
Mason Disick’s famous family went all out for his lavish bar mitzvah. The night celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest child – who turned 13 on Dec. 14 – included a massive cake, group dancing and wild fashion choices. New video obtained by TMZ shows Mason’s 8-year-old brother, Reign, who shares a birthday with the bar mitzvah boy, being hoisted up onto partygoers’ shoulders at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday. However, Mason was still the star of the celebration as he was presented with a giant, two-tier cake decorated with Star of David symbols and topped with celebratory...
EW.com
Rom-com multiverses collide with Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, and Susan Sarandon in Maybe I Do
Thank god romantic comedies are back. Where else can you get veteran movie stars charming the pants off of audiences with the most improbable storylines?. Fresh off the cooling breeze of the Julia Roberts-George Clooney romp Ticket to Paradise, rom-com all-stars Diane Keaton and Richard Gere star as a married couple each having an affair with, unbeknownst to them, another dissatisfied couple, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy in Maybe I Do.
Collider
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
Collider
Daniel Craig Reflects on How James Bond Ended Where it Started for Him: With 'Casino Royale'
The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Edie Falco Reveals She Thought the Movie Had Come Out "Years Ago"
Whether you’re a fan or not, you know that Avatar: The Way of Water took a long time to come out. A long, long time. In fact, it took so long that even actors who are in the movie found themselves shocked at the reveal that the movie was finally in theaters. That’s the case with Edie Falco, who went on The View this week and commented that she thought the movie had already come out years ago.
Collider
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon to Direct on 'That '70s Show' Spinoff
That ‘70s Show star Laura Prepon won’t just be on-screen during the upcoming Netflix spinoff That ‘90s Show. The actress revealed on Instagram that she has been charged to direct episodes of the new series, which is set to premiere on January 19. Netflix recently released a full trailer for the new series, teasing both familiar faces and new ones headed to Point Place.
Collider
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls “Extremely Toxic” Set Experience
While the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer will forever go down in history as one of - if not the most - iconic shows of our time, specifically when it comes to female empowerment, things came crashing down for the fandom over the last few years following claims of sexism and misconduct. It all began in early 2021 with Charisma Carpenter, who played stuck-up cheerleader-turned-demon hunter Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and Angel, came out with allegations against universe creator, Joss Whedon. To barely graze the surface, Carpenter reported a terrible working environment with Whedon’s toxicity at the center of it. From there, several other franchise stars including Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg aired their grievances about the upsetting conditions they faced while working on the series.
Collider
'The Boys': Soldier Boy Featurette Reveals the Magic of Working with Jensen Ackles
While there was much to look forward to in the third season of Prime Video’s The Boys, it’s safe to say that the most anticipated addition was that of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. The actor had previously worked with series creator Eric Kripke on his mega-hit, Supernatural, so fans already knew that the duo is a great fit and, being that there’s a mega-crossover of fans for both Kripke-helmed projects, Ackles’ casting in the satirical series only further stoked anticipation. In a recently released featurette, the good folks behind The Boys’ marketing take fans on a journey of all things Soldier Boy as the actor and his co-stars break down Ackles’ time on set.
Collider
HBO Max 2023 Preview Teases 'The Last of Us,' 'The Idol' and More
2022 has been quite the year of ups and downs for television shows, from many series being cancelled, others getting renewed, and a whole slew of upcoming ones to look forward to. As we prepare to head into 2023, HBO Max has shared a preview video for their current 2023 slate. The video features HBO and HBO Max originals, including the highly-anticipated The Last of Us, new seasons of hot titles like Succession, Barry, and Our Flag Means Death, and other new shows like Velma and Love and Death.
Comments / 0