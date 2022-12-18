Read full article on original website
Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
Police say a suspect who pointed a gun at Phoenix officers in a Laveen neighborhood, prompting a shooting, has been arrested. A woman who police say was also involved in the incident was arrested.
Man found shot, killed in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Dec. 21 in a Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead. The shooting happened Wednesday near 43rd Avenue and Osborn and when officers got to the scene, they found a man lying in the road who had been shot. The victim was...
Teenage Boy Kidnapped, Man Shot in Armed Phoenix Home Invasion
Phoenix Police are asking for the publics help in locating a 17-year-old boy after two armed suspects kidnapped the boy overnight after shooting a man in an apparent home invasion. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call in West Phoenix on Monday around 3:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian...
Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake: police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler overnight has been arrested. Chandler Police say just after midnight on Dec. 22, officers responded to Ray Road and Pennington Drive for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a lake. Once at the...
Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police
MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
Chevron worker, suspect dead after shooting near 19th Ave and Bethany Home
At about 4:30 Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
Gas station employee, suspect dead following shooting in Phoenix, police say
The incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and police say this is an apparent murder-suicide case. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports. (Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available.)
Murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station leaves man, suspect dead: police
PHOENIX - Police say a man and a suspect are dead following a murder-suicide at a gas station in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found Shane Knoll, a 30-year-old employee of the gas station, who had been shot.
Thieves steal child's holiday inflatables in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - On Dec. 20, we reported on vandals who deflated a number of inflatable holiday displays in north Phoenix, and on Dec. 21, we are hearing from Glendale residents who says grinches took off with holiday displays that were installed right in front of homes. The Torres family...
Woman killed in four-vehicle collision
Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
11-year-old boy hit by car, gets trapped underneath: Phoenix Fire
PHOENIX - An 11-year-old Phoenix boy was hit by a car Monday night and became trapped underneath it, the fire department said. The incident happened on Dec. 19 near 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8 p.m. when the boy was struck by a car and then became trapped underneath, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix
A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
Vandals deflate holiday decorations in north Phoenix; suspects sought
PHOENIX - With just days to go before Christmas, dozens of inflatable holiday decorations were slashed in North Phoenix. The acts of vandalism reportedly happened in a neighborhood located near Cave Creek and Deer Valley Roads, and dozens of homes in the area were targeted. Now, neighbors and police are...
Father of three killed in shooting at Glendale party
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale
Murdered & Missing: Why haven’t police searched for Phoenix woman’s remains 3 years later?
In 2019, investigators discovered a bloody crime scene at Luzeia Mathis' Phoenix apartment, but her body has never been found. Three years later, we take a deeper look with a private investigator who says law enforcement hasn't done much digging in this case.
Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley
Peoria woman found dead near car on Loop 101 exit ramp at Peoria Avenue
Police are investigating after a body was found near a vehicle on a Loop 101 exit ramp early Monday.
Juvenile arrested in shot fired near residential construction site
A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of firing a handgun at another juvenile, and an adult man also faces charges in connection with the incident on Saturday night. The male […] This post Juvenile arrested in shot fired near residential construction site appeared first on InMaricopa.
