The incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and police say this is an apparent murder-suicide case. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports. (Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available.)

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO