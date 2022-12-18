ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022

From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Stretch Zone' shows wide-ranging benefits to assisted stretching

PIKESVILLE, Md. — If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift or a healthy way to kick off the new year, you might want to try assisted stretching. The fast-growing franchise "Stretch Zone" gives everyday people the chance to get stretched out by trained professionals with a system often used to help athletes.
PIKESVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families receive food for holidays at Baltimore Ravens event

Dozens of Baltimore City families received an early Christmas present Wednesday. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield's Fresh Food Mobile and the Baltimore Ravens gifted families with free food. The Maryland Food Bank donated more than 1,500 pounds of food to families at Belmont Elementary School in west Baltimore. And, the students also...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Rain for rest of Thursday, changes to snow early Friday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says the rest of the day should see rain that will last through the night as temps top out in the high 40's. Friday will see the artic air makes its way down and will take temps down with it. We will see a 20 degree drop that will cause flash freezing and snow flurries around the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Big changes on the way in this week's weather

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how there are big changes in store in the next couple days in Maryland as rain comes and the temperatures will drop. There could even be a little snow in some areas of the Baltimore area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honor Rows: Scouts honored for incredible work in community

WHITEFORD, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are recognizing the Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops for their work in the community. The Boy Scouts of America at Broad Creek in Harford County recently held National Youth Leadership Training. For some, scouting is in their blood. "My dad is an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Operation Bless Baltimore collects, distributes food, clothes, toys to people in need

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Maryland converged Thursday as part of Operation Bless Baltimore, a community policing-led initiative. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and federal and state officials announced the operation's results, saying that from Sept. 12 through Dec. 16, they collected and distributed 10,000 pounds of food, $8,000 worth of clothing and $7,000 worth of toys to support needy families.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BWI-Marshall Airport officials monitoring conditions at Midwest, Northeast hubs

LINTHICUM, Md. -- Operations were smooth Thursday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, but not so much at hubs in other parts of the country as a storm moves through. The Christmas holiday season is the second busiest at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officials told 11 News they're keeping a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woodberry Kitchen launches new event space, smaller dining experience

Spike Gjerde knew early on in the pandemic that he could never recreate the Woodberry Kitchen of its heyday. The 15-year-old acclaimed restaurant was a "big machine" that cost a lot to operate and staff. So instead Gjerde, the chef and owner, has created Woodberry Tavern, an intimate restaurant that...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Snow transitions into rain before dangerous artic temps hit Friday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says the morning will have rain developing with a wintry mix in areas north and west of Baltimore. After the morning, the it will transition into a heavy rain, with flood watches possible. The showers continue tonight as temps will remain in the mid 40's. On Friday, an artic front is passing through the area, causing temps to drop drastically. Temps will go from the 40's to the 20's by the afternoon and the rain will turn into snow. A trace amount to one inch is expected and roads may become icy in the afternoon when temps take a dive. This weekend will be sunny but bitterly cold with temps only in the 20's but the wind chill will be dangerous at negative temps.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

An Elkton family is looking for some holiday magic

The drawing by 6-year old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart. It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote, "I am sad because my house is gone forever." Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln...
ELKTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court order finalizes sale of Harborplace to Baltimore investment management firm

The Baltimore City Circuit Court finalized an order to sell Harborplace, ending a years-long receivership process. P. David Bramble, managing partner of the new owner, MCB Real Estate, sent a statement to 11 News, saying: "At its best, Harborplace is the beating heart of Baltimore -- convening communities to enjoy our city's extraordinary waterfront. Baltimore is my home and, like so many, I have cherished childhood memories of Harborplace, where I celebrated special occasions with my family.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vehicles for Change gifts 3 Maryland families with cars at holidays

HALETHORPE, Md. — Christmas came a few days early for three Baltimore-area families with the gifts of cars. Aliyah Johns, 25, of Baltimore, is a mother to a 2-year-old. Johns spent 90 minutes to get to and from work via public transportation. She will now be able to get to her job in 15 minutes thanks to a gift of a car from Vehicles for Change.
BALTIMORE, MD

