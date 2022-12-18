Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022
From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
Wbaltv.com
'Stretch Zone' shows wide-ranging benefits to assisted stretching
PIKESVILLE, Md. — If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift or a healthy way to kick off the new year, you might want to try assisted stretching. The fast-growing franchise "Stretch Zone" gives everyday people the chance to get stretched out by trained professionals with a system often used to help athletes.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore hair stylist gives two-time cancer survivor Christmas gift of a lifetime
A Baltimore hair stylist is giving back this holiday season by giving a free makeover to a cancer survivor. Consquilla Carey, owner of Affordable Styles Hair Salon and CC's Beauty Institute, gave Darnetta Simpson the Christmas present of a lifetime. Carey knows one of the best gifts to give is...
Wbaltv.com
Families receive food for holidays at Baltimore Ravens event
Dozens of Baltimore City families received an early Christmas present Wednesday. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield's Fresh Food Mobile and the Baltimore Ravens gifted families with free food. The Maryland Food Bank donated more than 1,500 pounds of food to families at Belmont Elementary School in west Baltimore. And, the students also...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's newly renovated Lexington Market has much to offer for the holidays
For years, Baltimore's Lexington Market has been the place to get holiday staples. This year, the newly renovated market has much to offer. Faidley's Seafood has been in business at Lexington Market since 1886. Every year during the holidays, Faidley's ships crab cakes around the country -- and this year is no exception.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
Wbaltv.com
Rain for rest of Thursday, changes to snow early Friday
Meteorologist Ava Marie says the rest of the day should see rain that will last through the night as temps top out in the high 40's. Friday will see the artic air makes its way down and will take temps down with it. We will see a 20 degree drop that will cause flash freezing and snow flurries around the area.
Wbaltv.com
Big changes on the way in this week's weather
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how there are big changes in store in the next couple days in Maryland as rain comes and the temperatures will drop. There could even be a little snow in some areas of the Baltimore area.
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Wbaltv.com
Honor Rows: Scouts honored for incredible work in community
WHITEFORD, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are recognizing the Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops for their work in the community. The Boy Scouts of America at Broad Creek in Harford County recently held National Youth Leadership Training. For some, scouting is in their blood. "My dad is an...
Wbaltv.com
Operation Bless Baltimore collects, distributes food, clothes, toys to people in need
Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Maryland converged Thursday as part of Operation Bless Baltimore, a community policing-led initiative. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and federal and state officials announced the operation's results, saying that from Sept. 12 through Dec. 16, they collected and distributed 10,000 pounds of food, $8,000 worth of clothing and $7,000 worth of toys to support needy families.
Wbaltv.com
BWI-Marshall Airport officials monitoring conditions at Midwest, Northeast hubs
LINTHICUM, Md. -- Operations were smooth Thursday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, but not so much at hubs in other parts of the country as a storm moves through. The Christmas holiday season is the second busiest at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officials told 11 News they're keeping a...
Wbaltv.com
Woodberry Kitchen launches new event space, smaller dining experience
Spike Gjerde knew early on in the pandemic that he could never recreate the Woodberry Kitchen of its heyday. The 15-year-old acclaimed restaurant was a "big machine" that cost a lot to operate and staff. So instead Gjerde, the chef and owner, has created Woodberry Tavern, an intimate restaurant that...
Wbaltv.com
Snow transitions into rain before dangerous artic temps hit Friday
Meteorologist Ava Marie says the morning will have rain developing with a wintry mix in areas north and west of Baltimore. After the morning, the it will transition into a heavy rain, with flood watches possible. The showers continue tonight as temps will remain in the mid 40's. On Friday, an artic front is passing through the area, causing temps to drop drastically. Temps will go from the 40's to the 20's by the afternoon and the rain will turn into snow. A trace amount to one inch is expected and roads may become icy in the afternoon when temps take a dive. This weekend will be sunny but bitterly cold with temps only in the 20's but the wind chill will be dangerous at negative temps.
WDEL 1150AM
An Elkton family is looking for some holiday magic
The drawing by 6-year old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart. It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote, "I am sad because my house is gone forever." Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln...
Wbaltv.com
Court order finalizes sale of Harborplace to Baltimore investment management firm
The Baltimore City Circuit Court finalized an order to sell Harborplace, ending a years-long receivership process. P. David Bramble, managing partner of the new owner, MCB Real Estate, sent a statement to 11 News, saying: "At its best, Harborplace is the beating heart of Baltimore -- convening communities to enjoy our city's extraordinary waterfront. Baltimore is my home and, like so many, I have cherished childhood memories of Harborplace, where I celebrated special occasions with my family.
Wbaltv.com
Vehicles for Change gifts 3 Maryland families with cars at holidays
HALETHORPE, Md. — Christmas came a few days early for three Baltimore-area families with the gifts of cars. Aliyah Johns, 25, of Baltimore, is a mother to a 2-year-old. Johns spent 90 minutes to get to and from work via public transportation. She will now be able to get to her job in 15 minutes thanks to a gift of a car from Vehicles for Change.
Person selling iPad through Facebook Marketplace robbed at home in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The sale of an iPad ended with a robbery when the person who was supposed to be guying it whacked the seller in the head with a gun at the seller’s home. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the […]
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 1