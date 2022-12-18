ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up

The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of ex-Clemson QB, down to USC, Oregon, Ohio State

The 2022 Early Signing Period opens Wednesday, and there are still some top high school recruits searching for their future homes. One of the most notable names remaining on the board is five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. According to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who hopped on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday, USC, Oregon and Ohio State are the three teams battling for Uiagalelei’s signature.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin

Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

How Mike Locksley, Maryland pulled off big flips, DMV stars and an impressive recruiting class on Signing Day

Maryland football ushered in its future, signing its Class of 2023 commitments Wednesday as part of the Early Signing Period. The Terps entered the signing period with 23 commitments, and 22 of those players signed before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Locksley and his staff also worked in surprise flips just after, adding former N.C. State three-star commit Tamarcus Cooley to the class in the morning and Ole Miss four-star commit Neeo Avery in the afternoon to the class.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: 'Utterly ridiculous' amount of tampering occurring in NCAA Transfer Portal

Tampering concerns are rampant in college football as teams continue to navigate the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for players. Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher didn't mince words Wednesday, claiming an "utterly ridiculous" amount of NIL-influenced tampering is occurring with offenders facing virtually zero ramifications.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee

A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day

Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

SIGNED: One-time ACC pledge signs with WVU Football

Zachariah Keith, EDGE, Douglas County (GA) Other Schools Involved: Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Tennessee. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8743-rating as the No. 70 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "[The trip] was amazing. I see why they call it Almost Heaven.... all the coaches were real. They kept it 100 the whole visit. They didn't tell me what I wanted to hear, but what was true."
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Five-star WR Brandon Inniss will sign Wednesday

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been spectacular in his recruiting. Over the last few years he has brought in a number of the country’s top wide receivers including the country’s No. 1 class of 2020 wide receiver in Julian Fleming and the No. 1 class of 2021 wide receiver in Emeka Egbuka.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers

There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

BREAKING: Nebraska gets four-star Malachi Coleman back in their class

Nebraska has received a commitment from top in-state recruit Malachi Coleman, getting him back in the class after he had previously decommitted. Coleman visited Colorado officially last weekend, and the Buffaloes made a strong run at him but new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff were able to get Coleman turned around and back in the fold.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

BREAKING: S Reggie Pearson transferring to Oklahoma

Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson has announced he is going to Oklahoma. A graduate, Pearson will have one year of eligibility. Pearson is a native of River Rouge (Mich.), signed with Wisconsin out of high school, and played one full season for the Badgers, had 13 starts that season, sat out the 2020 season then spent two seasons as a starter for the Red Raiders.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

