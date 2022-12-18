Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington, DC
The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid PackageElizabeth A. GodwinWashington, DC
Related
College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up
The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
247Sports
Signing Day 2022: Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of ex-Clemson QB, down to USC, Oregon, Ohio State
The 2022 Early Signing Period opens Wednesday, and there are still some top high school recruits searching for their future homes. One of the most notable names remaining on the board is five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. According to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who hopped on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday, USC, Oregon and Ohio State are the three teams battling for Uiagalelei’s signature.
247Sports
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Hawaii has 'legitimate smoke' among ex-Clemson football QB's portal options
D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer took a notable turn this week when Warrior Sports Network's Jackson Moore entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball for the former Clemson quarterback to sign with Hawaii. There is "legitimate smoke" for the Rainbow Warriors, 247Sports' Chris Hummer explained Wednesday on the network's Signing Day show. "Yeah, I...
247Sports
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
247Sports
How Mike Locksley, Maryland pulled off big flips, DMV stars and an impressive recruiting class on Signing Day
Maryland football ushered in its future, signing its Class of 2023 commitments Wednesday as part of the Early Signing Period. The Terps entered the signing period with 23 commitments, and 22 of those players signed before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Locksley and his staff also worked in surprise flips just after, adding former N.C. State three-star commit Tamarcus Cooley to the class in the morning and Ole Miss four-star commit Neeo Avery in the afternoon to the class.
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
247Sports
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: 'Utterly ridiculous' amount of tampering occurring in NCAA Transfer Portal
Tampering concerns are rampant in college football as teams continue to navigate the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for players. Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher didn't mince words Wednesday, claiming an "utterly ridiculous" amount of NIL-influenced tampering is occurring with offenders facing virtually zero ramifications.
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day
Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
SIGNED: One-time ACC pledge signs with WVU Football
Zachariah Keith, EDGE, Douglas County (GA) Other Schools Involved: Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Tennessee. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8743-rating as the No. 70 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "[The trip] was amazing. I see why they call it Almost Heaven.... all the coaches were real. They kept it 100 the whole visit. They didn't tell me what I wanted to hear, but what was true."
Five-star WR Brandon Inniss will sign Wednesday
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been spectacular in his recruiting. Over the last few years he has brought in a number of the country’s top wide receivers including the country’s No. 1 class of 2020 wide receiver in Julian Fleming and the No. 1 class of 2021 wide receiver in Emeka Egbuka.
Signing Day: Deion Sanders, Colorado contact Cormani McClain as Miami 5-star CB commit doesn't sign early
Signing Day is underway, with Deion Sanders and Colorado in the thick of a surprising development by contacting Cormani McClain, according to Steve Wiltfong. The Lakeland (Fla.) five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023, who committed Oct. 27 to Miami, is not signing with the Hurricanes Wednesday, according to his mother.
Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers
There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting scene
High school basketball is at its peak when it comes to NBA bloodlines. The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakavic and other athletes are all thriving on the national scene. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is another son of a longtime NBA great to keep tabs on moving forward.
247Sports
BREAKING: Four-star RB John Randle II announces his commitment to Utah
On Wednesday, Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program picked up another highly valuable prospect to the class as Heights (Wichita, KS) running back John Randle II announced his commitment to the Utes!. This is yet another nice recruiting win for Utah and running back coach Quinton Ganther....
247Sports
BREAKING: Nebraska gets four-star Malachi Coleman back in their class
Nebraska has received a commitment from top in-state recruit Malachi Coleman, getting him back in the class after he had previously decommitted. Coleman visited Colorado officially last weekend, and the Buffaloes made a strong run at him but new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff were able to get Coleman turned around and back in the fold.
BREAKING: S Reggie Pearson transferring to Oklahoma
Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson has announced he is going to Oklahoma. A graduate, Pearson will have one year of eligibility. Pearson is a native of River Rouge (Mich.), signed with Wisconsin out of high school, and played one full season for the Badgers, had 13 starts that season, sat out the 2020 season then spent two seasons as a starter for the Red Raiders.
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0