Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
NBC Sports
Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NBC Sports
Tyler Huntley throwing at Thursday’s practice, Lamar Jackson absent again
All signs continue to point toward Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missing his third straight game with a knee injury. Jackson is not on the practice field Thursday, which means he has missed his third straight week of practice. The team will issue injury designations for their game against the Falcons until later in the day, but the lack of on-field work makes it almost certain that Jackson will remain sidelined.
NBC Sports
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports
Report: Ryan Tannehill “very likely” out for the season
The Titans expect to play the rest of the season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. Kuharsky said it’s “very likely” Tannehill will not return until next season because of a right ankle injury expected to require surgery to repair. Tannehill originally injured...
NBC Sports
Noah Sewell will skip Oregon’s bowl game, join his brothers in the NFL in 2023
Oregon middle linebacker Noah Sewell will enter the 2023 NFL draft and make his family 4-for-4 in producing brothers who play pro football. Sewell is the brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Saints practice squad linebacker Nephi Sewell and Philadelphia Stars linebacker Gabriel Sewell. Noah is viewed as a mid-round pick and the most talented of the three Sewell brothers who play linebacker, although not quite the kind of prospect as Penei, who was an All-American and No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt made Pro Bowl after missing seven games, Eddie Jackson missed two and was off the ballot
Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out for the season with a foot injury and wouldn’t be able to participate even if he made the Pro Bowl, but Jackson isn’t happy about his snub — especially compared to Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has missed more time than Jackson but still made the AFC Pro Bowl roster.
NBC Sports
Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response
The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...
NBC Sports
Ravens add Tyler Huntley to Wednesday injury report
Lamar Jackson already appears unlikely to be back this week when the Ravens take on the Falcons, as he’s missed the first two days of practice. But Baltimore also has an injury concern with its backup quarterback. The Ravens added Tyler Huntley to their Wednesday practice report with a...
NBC Sports
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who scored perhaps the greatest touchdown in NFL history, has died at the age of 72. Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” his game-winning touchdown that propelled the 1970s Steelers to the first of their postseason victories, which is widely regarded as one of the signature plays in the history of the National Football League.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 16 picks ATS: Bengals beat Patriots, Jaguars defeat Jets
The NFL playoff races in both conferences are intensifying entering a pivotal Week 16. There are 10 teams (six in the AFC and three in the NFC) that trail a playoff spot by two games or fewer. This week's schedule is loaded with matchups between teams in a playoff spot...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks. Allen threw...
NBC Sports
49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand
If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Updates on Hurts and the safety position
While the Eagles are publicly holding out hope that Jalen Hurts will be able to play on Saturday afternoon in Dallas, he was a non-participant on the first injury report of the week. Hurts is dealing with a right (throwing) shoulder sprain so it could be Gardner Minshew starting on...
NBC Sports
Edelman criticizes Mac Jones for outbursts, tackle attempt on lateral play
Vince Wilfork isn't the only former New England Patriots player who hasn't liked seeing Mac Jones' on-field outbursts in recent weeks. The Patriots' starting quarterback has not been shy about voicing his frustration with his words -- like screaming about the offense on the sideline during a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills -- or throwing up his hands.
NBC Sports
Seahawks to sign Laquon Treadwell to active roster
Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been a temporary elevation to the Seahawks roster three times this season, but a fourth trip up would require Seattle to waive him in order to send him back down to the practice squad. Their other option is to sign Treadwell to their active roster...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes does some of his most amazing work while in “panic mode”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made another amazing play on Sunday, with a cross-field throw to tight end Travis Kelce that looked like a hook shot in basketball. I spoke to Mahomes after the game by phone. I asked him if he ever amazes himself with what he does and how he does it.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 16 picks: Chiefs-Seahawks, Cowboys-Eagles and more
The NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape, but there are plenty of spots still up for grabs. In the AFC, the Chargers and Dolphins both sit at 8-6 and are in sixth and seventh place, respectively. The Jets and Patriots are still firmly in the playoff mix, however, as both clubs are just one game behind in the standings. Four other AFC teams sit at 6-8 entering Week 16.
NBC Sports
Saints rule out Chris Olave; Jarvis Landry is headed to IR
The Saints will have depth issues at receiver for Saturday’s game against the Browns. They have ruled out rookie receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) after he did not practice all week. Olave leads the Saints in receptions (63), targets (102) and receiving yards (940) and has three touchdown receptions this...
