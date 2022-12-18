ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Panthers vs. Steelers inactives: Latest on D.J. Moore, update on Pittsburgh QB situation

By Mike Kaye
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

The Carolina Panthers will have wide receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) in the lineup on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium.

Moore was listed as questionable entering the Week 15 matchup after being a limited participant in practice on Friday. Moore was injured during last week’s 30-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

With Moore ready to go, the Panthers should be able to push the ball down the field with the passing game against the Steelers .

Fellow wideout Laviska Shenault (shoulder) will also play against Pittsburgh. Shenault, like Moore, was listed as questionable entering the weekend.

Safety Xavier Woods (ankle) was also listed as questionable. The veteran defensive back missed last week’s win at Seattle, but will play on in the team’s home matchup.

Linebacker Brandon Smith (ankle) was ruled out on Friday and placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

With no standard elevations this week, the Panthers only needed to put three players on their inactive list: safety Juston Burris, defensive end Amare Barno and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman.

On the Steelers’ end, starting quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) and linebacker Myles Jack (groin) will be sidelined against the Panthers. Both were listed as “doubtful” entering the matchup.

Mitch Trubisky will start in Pickett’s place, the Steelers announced Saturday. The UNC alum has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in six games (four starts) this season.

Once a UNC Charlotte walk-on, Steelers standout Highsmith excited for homecoming vs. Panthers

Here are both complete inactive lists for the Panthers and Steelers in Week 15:

PANTHERS

▪ OT Larnel Coleman

▪ DE Amare Barno

▪ S Juston Burris

STEELERS

▪ QB Kenny Pickett (concussion)

▪ LB Myles Jack (groin)

▪ CB Josh Jackson

▪ G Kendrick Green

▪ DL Jonathan Marshall

