Google Pixel 8 leak shows it may get a new primary camera
Photography has always been the Pixel phones' strongest suite. Google pioneered machine learning augmented cameras that do a lot of the heavy lifting during post processing, and that is no less true for the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling, which offer a number of incredible camera features. It looks like the company isn't ready to slow down anytime soon, as next year's Pixel 8 might come with staggered HDR support—which would mean a new primary camera, too.
Take a sneak peek at the Samsung Galaxy S23 series with these leaked dummy units
Samsung's early-year big Galaxy launch season is just around the corner, and a good way to tell that is by the barrage of Galaxy S23 leaks coming our way these days. It hasn't even been a week since we got some solid info about the Galaxy S23 Ultra's internal hardware, putting it right up against the best phones Android has to offer. Now we're already checking out what's next, as we get a nice, clear look at the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, upon the distribution of photos of their dummy units.
You can rent a Google Pixel for free to go stargazing in Japan
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are among our favorite smartphones of the year, partly thanks to their incredible array of cameras and the color science baked into the Google Camera app. Since Google added Night Sight to the app, Pixel phones have been the go-to smartphone for professional and casual astrophotography. In Japan, you can rent a Pixel 7 for a stargazing event called the "Night Tour," and snap photos of the sky to your heart's content.
Google’s mobile weather forecast got its first redesign in 7 years
Google offers a prominent way to check the weather on its Pixel phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro. A small widget shows the current weather on the home screen and lock screen, and when you tap it, you get a detailed forecast complete with a cute weather frog mascot.
How to use Maintenance mode on Samsung Galaxy phones with One UI 5
It's a pain to hand over your favorite Android phone to a service center for repair work. Even for quick repairs, there's a concern that the technician could go through your private photos and files stored on the device. Samsung aims to solve this problem with Maintenance mode in One UI 5. Below is everything you need to know about this feature and how to use it on your Galaxy device.
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant
Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
Apple joins forces with Google and Mozilla for a big upgrade to Speedometer
Google Chrome is the default browser on the best Android phones and is also a popular desktop web browser. It competes with Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Brave, and many open-source alternatives in addition to the web browser found on Apple products, Safari. While each browser has its positives and negatives, developers rely on metrics like browser benchmarks to determine the area where a particular offering shines. Speedometer is one such benchmark tool — it was set up by Apple's WebKit team back in 2014 — but it's only seen one major upgrade and that was way back in 2018. Well, the WebKit team is now joining up with folks on the Chrome and Firefox sides to develop the next big iteration of the benchmark service, unsurprisingly named Speedometer 3.
How WhatsApp significantly improved its call experience in 2022
WhatsApp is the go-to messaging platform for literally billions of people, supporting both disappearing and regular encrypted conversations with individuals, groups, and now communities. Under Meta's ownership, we've seen WhatsApp focus on convenience and features that help larger groups interact fluidly, much like rival service Telegram. Changes also made their way to WhatsApp's calling utilities, making it easier for you to host voice conferences. With all that's been happening, here's a quick look at what WhatsApp did to improve voice and video calling in 2022.
Google Meet's new strawberry filter is straight-up nightmare fuel
Google Meet has long been regarded as one of the best video calling utilities out there. If you like to use Meet for frequent virtual family reunions and casual get-togethers, there are a bunch of filters you can apply to your video feed in real-time, hopefully adding humor and comic value to the call. This library of filters is always growing, and there were just a few interesting additions. However, we aren't sure you should jump at the first opportunity to use them this holiday season.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
The OnePlus 11 shares its hardware specs on the road to release
2022 is almost entirely behind us, so we look forward to exciting new launches in the first half of 2023, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the OnePlus 11. Rumors show the former will debut in February, but OnePlus has officially confirmed a February 7 global launch date for the OnePlus 11. Ahead of the worldwide debut, the new OnePlus phone is now certified by TENAA, revealing all but the most detailed specifications.
Oppo promises to beat Google Pixels in the update department
In late November, OnePlus announced its new software policy, promising four OS updates and five years of security patches for its upcoming devices. Given that OnePlus is now just a sub-brand of Oppo and both companies share their software resources, it was only a matter of time before the latter also announced its new software update policy. Like OnePlus, Oppo is also promising four major ColorOS updates along with five years of security patches for its "selected flagship models" starting in 2023.
Smoking hot deal drops the Pixel 7 Pro, our phone of the year, to its lowest price ever
Few 2022 smartphones can compete with the Pixel 7 Pro in terms of performance, design, features, and usability. Google went all-out with this phone, and now's the time to get one, with retailers offering discounts of $150 or more. You've got your pick of retailers selling the 128GB variant starting at $750, but Amazon wins this round with a sale price as low as $730.
Google’s new Photo Picker now works with a lot more apps
Among the myriad of improvements and new features in Android 13, Google also debuted a more private media picker. The new solution was a part of Google Play Services, which allowed the company to backport it to Android 4.4 KitKat, an OS that was released nine years ago. Up until early November, Google Voice was among the first apps to take advantage of the new media picker, with other apps still relying on the old built-in solution. The big G is now rolling out an update to the photo picker that makes it work with a lot more apps.
Google's Pixel 6a is $300 with same-day shipping for last-minute shoppers
The Pixel 6a is still available for just $300 and even at this late date, there's a very good chance you'll get it before Christmas rolls around — if you place your order in a timely manner.
Prototype Google Pixel Tablet and its dock leak on Facebook Marketplace
At the 2022 I/O conference, Google teased the Pixel Tablet, its first self-branded tablet in years. Expected to release sometime in 2023, Google has not revealed much about the device except for showing off its renders, but some details about its specs have leaked making us believe it could become one of the most intriguing Android tablets of 2023. Renders show the tablet will come with a charging dock that would give it a Nest-like appearance when docked. Now, a pre-release prototype of the Google Pixel Tablet has been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Google Pixel roadmap leak lays out the next few years of hardware shake-ups
The smartphone industry is in a weird spot these days. Throughout 2022, we've seen bad news for manufacturers. Even as some great Android phones hit the market, shipments continued to decline amid economic turbulence and consumers holding onto older devices for longer. These rough waters are bound to shake up plans for future devices, as we've recently seen with Samsung's plan to emulate Apple's success in the high-end. It looks like Samsung isn't alone in this race to beat the iPhone, though. A leaked potential roadmap for Pixels through 2025 suggests Google has some big ideas in store for its future phones.
Google Play's super nerdy 10th anniversary shirt is here — too bad you probably can't get one
Who doesn't appreciate getting a little corporate swag now and then? Lots of services reward their most engaged users with additional benefits and the occasional commemorative freebie. Google is no different, offering a bunch of exclusive benefits to its top-tier Google One subscribers and Play Points earners. Google Play is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion there's an exclusive t-shirt up for grabs for the highest Play Points earners.
All the ways One UI 5 shows Samsung getting ready to kill off Bixby
When Samsung released the Galaxy S8 back in 2017, the phone made waves with its revolutionary design. The S8 started the war against bezels, and will be remembered as one of Samsung's best smartphones. What many of us try to forget about the S8 launch, though, is the arrival of Bixby — the latest in a long line of Samsung voice assistants that started with S Voice on the Galaxy S3. Nearly six years later, Bixby is still here — but I don't think it will be for much longer.
Grab the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for 50% less with this killer deal
The Jabra Elite 7 Pro will impress you with its voice quality and bone conduction-based microphones. Their sound quality is average, and the ANC is not that effective, but at their discounted price, it is hard to beat the value the Jabra Elite 7 Pro provide.
