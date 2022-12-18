ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

K2 Radio

Where Are the Local Wyoming Football Recruits?

LARAMIE -- Thirteen prep players and a transfer portal running back put pen to paper today, inking with the Wyoming football program on the NCAA's early signing day. Seven of those signees come from Texas. Two each from Wisconsin and Illinois jotted on the dotted line. So did one from Colorado, California and Iowa.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Snags Near 2,000-Yard Rusher Out of Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- The transfer portal taketh, the transfer portal giveth. Wyoming landed a verbal commitment Monday from a running back with nearly 2,000 rushing yards on his resume. Craig Bohl and Co. have seen him up close and personal, too. Harrison Waylee, who spent the previous three seasons at Northern...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Pokes Drop Non-Conference Finale to Saint Mary’s, 66-54

PHOENIX -- The Wyoming Cowboys fell short in a 66-54 loss to Saint Mary’s on Wednesday evening in the Footprint Center in the Jerry Coangelo Classic presented by the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Pokes (5-7) were held to only three three-point makes on the night and the Gaels...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts

You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
WYOMING STATE
