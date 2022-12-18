ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic congestion, speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads

Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

NW 14th Street temporarily closed as Ocala police investigate death in area

The Ocala Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on Wednesday evening in the area of NW 14th Street and N Magnolia Avenue. In a social media post, OPD advised that NW 14th Street is temporarily closed near the intersection of N Magnolia Avenue due to the ongoing investigation. Any motorists traveling in this area are encouraged to use an alternate route.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash

Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County offers disposal tips for holiday waste

As residents prepare to celebrate the Christmas holiday this weekend, Marion County is providing tips for proper disposal of holiday-related waste. According to Marion County, residents can place the following items in their household garbage:. Non-rechargeable household batteries (AA, AAA, C, and D). Christmas ribbons and bows. Styrofoam and packing...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 11-year-old boy among 2 dead after Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said two people died after a Sumter County crash on Thursday. An SUV and a sedan crashed shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday on State Road 91. Both vehicles were northbound on that road. Troopers said while they were near milepost 304, the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Death investigation underway in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police said a death investigation is underway. The death occurred in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, according to the Ocala Police Department. Northwest 14th Street is closed. People are being advised to use an alternate route. Additional details on the...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Police Department to get new cooler uniforms

The Ocala City Council approved a contract totaling $150,000 for new uniforms for police officers. According to Chief Michael Balken, the fiber used for the new uniforms will breathe better in the heat than the double polyester versions officers have worn for decades. The contract calls for 100% polyester ripstop...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two people arrested in Ocala after high-speed pursuit ends in crash

A man and woman were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a high-speed pursuit in Ocala ended with a crash. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy was parked at the Murphy Express located at 17 Cedar Radial Pass when a Chevrolet Trailblazer was observed near the front of the store. The deputy watched as a white male, later identified as 37-year-old Cody Allen Calton, stepped outside the vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead after SunRail train collides with vehicle between Lake Mary, Sanford stations

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. was backed up for several hours while authorities responded to an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. was closed in both directions after a SunRail train collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LAKE MARY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man caught with drug pipe after visiting cemetery

A Leesburg man arrested on a drug charge during a traffic stop said he was coming from the cemetery where his grandparents and aunt are. Octavus Jaleel Potts, 23, of 125 Hoodridge Circle Apt. 202, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended license. Potts was pulled over by Eustis police at around 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of County Roads 44 and 452 for having an expired license tag, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Man jailed after attempting to break into Marion County home

A 44-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to break into a local residence. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9200 block of NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a burglary incident. According to the MCSO report, a security company had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that an audible motion alarm was coming from the kitchen and back door of the residence.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

93-year-old man killed after driving onto railroad tracks, colliding with SunRail train

SANFORD, Fla. — Update: A 93-year-old man died after he drove onto train tracks and collided with a SunRail train, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 3:40 p.m. at Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard. The driver of the Ford F-150, who has not been identified, was traveling north on Old Lake Mary Road approaching West Airport Boulevard as the train was also heading north parallel to Old Lake Mary Road.
SANFORD, FL

