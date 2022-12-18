Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.
ocala-news.com
NW 14th Street temporarily closed as Ocala police investigate death in area
The Ocala Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on Wednesday evening in the area of NW 14th Street and N Magnolia Avenue. In a social media post, OPD advised that NW 14th Street is temporarily closed near the intersection of N Magnolia Avenue due to the ongoing investigation. Any motorists traveling in this area are encouraged to use an alternate route.
villages-news.com
Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash
Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
ocala-news.com
Marion County offers disposal tips for holiday waste
As residents prepare to celebrate the Christmas holiday this weekend, Marion County is providing tips for proper disposal of holiday-related waste. According to Marion County, residents can place the following items in their household garbage:. Non-rechargeable household batteries (AA, AAA, C, and D). Christmas ribbons and bows. Styrofoam and packing...
WESH
FHP: 11-year-old boy among 2 dead after Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said two people died after a Sumter County crash on Thursday. An SUV and a sedan crashed shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday on State Road 91. Both vehicles were northbound on that road. Troopers said while they were near milepost 304, the...
WESH
Police: Death investigation underway in Marion County
ocala-news.com
Salvation Army in Ocala opens facility to those seeking shelter from cold weather
As the temperature prepares to plummet in Marion County this holiday weekend, the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Ocala is offering shelter accommodations to anyone seeking refuge from the cold weather. “We have our facility open at 320 NW 1st Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34475 for anyone that needs...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
WCJB
Marion County and city of Ocala did not agree on how to fund no-kill animal shelter in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County and Ocala city officials still have a ways to go to agree on how to fund a no-kill animal shelter. The county’s plan to charge the city 10% of their operating costs wasn’t met with enthusiasm by council members Tuesday night. Ocala...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
Ocala Police Department to get new cooler uniforms
The Ocala City Council approved a contract totaling $150,000 for new uniforms for police officers. According to Chief Michael Balken, the fiber used for the new uniforms will breathe better in the heat than the double polyester versions officers have worn for decades. The contract calls for 100% polyester ripstop...
ocala-news.com
Two people arrested in Ocala after high-speed pursuit ends in crash
A man and woman were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a high-speed pursuit in Ocala ended with a crash. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy was parked at the Murphy Express located at 17 Cedar Radial Pass when a Chevrolet Trailblazer was observed near the front of the store. The deputy watched as a white male, later identified as 37-year-old Cody Allen Calton, stepped outside the vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
WCJB
Arnette House will giveaway a used car to family in need in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arnette House is giving a used car away to a family in need in Ocala. Along with the car, the family will receive gifts and gift cards to grocery stores so they can purchase a Christmas meal. The giveaway will be held at 2310 NE...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after SunRail train collides with vehicle between Lake Mary, Sanford stations
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. was backed up for several hours while authorities responded to an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. was closed in both directions after a SunRail train collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Dade City Man Killed In Crash While Exiting SR-56 In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 58-year-old Dade City man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wesley Chapel. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-75 in the inside lane near Milepost 275 when he
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man caught with drug pipe after visiting cemetery
A Leesburg man arrested on a drug charge during a traffic stop said he was coming from the cemetery where his grandparents and aunt are. Octavus Jaleel Potts, 23, of 125 Hoodridge Circle Apt. 202, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended license. Potts was pulled over by Eustis police at around 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of County Roads 44 and 452 for having an expired license tag, according to the police report.
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after attempting to break into Marion County home
A 44-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to break into a local residence. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9200 block of NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a burglary incident. According to the MCSO report, a security company had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that an audible motion alarm was coming from the kitchen and back door of the residence.
93-year-old man killed after driving onto railroad tracks, colliding with SunRail train
SANFORD, Fla. — Update: A 93-year-old man died after he drove onto train tracks and collided with a SunRail train, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 3:40 p.m. at Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard. The driver of the Ford F-150, who has not been identified, was traveling north on Old Lake Mary Road approaching West Airport Boulevard as the train was also heading north parallel to Old Lake Mary Road.
