Read full article on original website
Jeff King
4d ago
If the Commanders want to move to Virginia, let them pay for it along with the infrastructure that will need to go with it. NO WELFARE FOR RICH PEOPLE!!
Reply
18
Show_your_sources
4d ago
There ya have it! Socialism for the wealthy. Gotta luv you Republicans. Taking care of your wealthy donor class on the backs of us working folks.
Reply(31)
23
US vs. dem
4d ago
Please don't bring that crappy stadium to an already completely congested stretch of I-95. Why not put it up North, near Leesburg or... even better, in someone else's state entirely.
Reply(3)
17
Related
Youngkin reviving Commanders stadium possibilities in Virginia with budget proposal
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glen Youngkin is reviving talk of a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia. Tucked away in Youngkin’s billions of dollars of proposed budget amendments is proposal 336. "Develop plan for relocation of Washington Commanders," the one-line proposal says. The proposal calls for $500,000 to...
Inside Nova
N.Va. home-price appreciation easing, trade organization says
Year-over-year home-sale prices in the broad Northern Virginia market continued to rise in November, according to new statewide data, but the rate was only half that that has been recorded, on average, during the first 11 months of the year. The median sales price for homes that sold across Northern...
Augusta Free Press
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
Inside Nova
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Virginia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party
(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
southarkansassun.com
Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October
Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has officially ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff in memory of Brodnax Town Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr., who was killed in the line of duty.
Inside Nova
InFive: Wintry mix, llama drama and Mason graduation
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia through 8 a.m., and flood watches for later in the day, all ahead of an arctic cold front moving in Friday. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.
thenewsprogress.com
A Billion Dollars Back to Taxpayers
Governor Youngkin had the opportunity to adjust the budget that we are currently in and that will be in effect through June 30, 2024. Because he had just been sworn in last year, he had limited opportunity last year. Last Thursday, he presented those changes to the General Assembly and the public. Below are some of the items on which he focused.
13newsnow.com
6 big issues Virginia lawmakers will take up in January General Assembly session
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in January for the 2023 General Assembly session, where several hot-button issues affecting the lives of Virginians are on the table. The session starts on Jan. 11 and is expected to last 30 days, unless lawmakers agree to extend the duration. Republicans...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state's 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb. 21 special election in a district where Democrats have a traditional advantage. Four candidates are on the ballot: state senators Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, former legislator Joseph Preston and civil rights advocate Tavorise Marks. The party's establishment has coalesced around McClellan, who has received numerous endorsements. One formidable candidate, Del. Lamont Bagby withdrew from...
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
Inside Nova
InFive: Happiest residents, new hospital signs and watch for wintry mix
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. In separate events Tuesday, UVA Health unveiled new signs on its hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper, marking the culmination of the transition of the facilities from joint ownership with Novant Health, a process that began in February 2021. 4....
NBC12
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of Brodnax police chief
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Virginia police chief killed in the line of duty. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was killed in a crash on U.S. 58 Friday night. The Governor’s Office says flags...
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
Inside Nova
InFive: Union vote, Depp-Heard update and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Elections will be held for over 11,000 Prince William County Schools classified and certified employees to determine whether the Prince William Education Association will represent the two bargaining units in a collective bargaining process with the county’s school system.
fox5dc.com
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the pre-Christmas DMV storm
Here are the closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC for the winter weather impacting the area between December 22 - 24th. This story may show up in search results in the future. The frame below will show the...
Comments / 79