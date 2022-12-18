ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wbaltv.com

As Maryland property assessments go up, so do taxes

Some Marylanders' property taxes will increase in the new year, in part, due to the pandemic-era real estate market. According to Maryland's last reassessment, which takes place every three years, property assessment values in the state rose more than 20%, which is the largest property value increase in years. The...
Bel Air carjacking suspect arrested Tuesday in Georgia

BEL AIR, Md. — A Hebron man was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges connected to acarjacking in Bel Air. Bel Air police said officers were called on Dec. 20 to the MacPhail Crossing Shopping Center for an armed carjacking. Police obtained and released surveillance photos of the suspect and cited the public's help in identifying him as Ian Thomas Schweiger.
BEL AIR, MD

