Antiviolence nonprofit in Maryland creates flag to honor families of victims, survivors
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A Maryland nonprofit working to promote safety created a new flag to remember victims and survivors of violence. Lois Blevins, founder of the National Center for Citizen Safety, designed and created the peace, unity and remembrance flag with her daughter, Rachel, for families of victims and survivors of violence.
As Maryland property assessments go up, so do taxes
Some Marylanders' property taxes will increase in the new year, in part, due to the pandemic-era real estate market. According to Maryland's last reassessment, which takes place every three years, property assessment values in the state rose more than 20%, which is the largest property value increase in years. The...
BGE says power restoration should be complete by Monday night after last week's winter storm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — WhenFriday's winter storm rolled through Maryland, it took down plenty of trees with it, which, in turn, knocked out power to thousands through Monday. Baltimore Gas and Electric told 11 News its crews are on track to restore service to those still without power by the end of Monday.
Bel Air carjacking suspect arrested Tuesday in Georgia
BEL AIR, Md. — A Hebron man was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges connected to acarjacking in Bel Air. Bel Air police said officers were called on Dec. 20 to the MacPhail Crossing Shopping Center for an armed carjacking. Police obtained and released surveillance photos of the suspect and cited the public's help in identifying him as Ian Thomas Schweiger.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces $20M in water assistance relief program
Marylanders who still have water bill debt related to COVID-19 can get help making those payments. Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced a $20 million water assistance relief program. Water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits within a certain number of days after getting the payment. The...
