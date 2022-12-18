Read full article on original website
Police arrest recovers stolen Christmas presents
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be assisting Santa for a few Pike’s Pike region residents after they recovered stolen mail and Christmas packages from a stolen red vehicle on Wednesday, Dec. 21. On Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m. CSPD officers of the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit and Tactical Enforcement Unit […]
Help identify suspect in Fountain bank robbery
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking anyone in the community who recognizes a man that robbed a bank in Fountain on Wednesday to come forward. According to a press release from FPD, officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a US Bank inside the Safeway on Mesa Ridge Parkway on a […]
KRDO
Federal lawsuit filed against 3 Colorado Springs Police officers after veteran hospitalized following arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorneys for a Colorado Springs veteran who ended up in the hospital after an interaction with police filed a federal excessive force lawsuit against three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to attorneys, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, who was homeless at the time was...
Man found dead near HWY 85, police investigate
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating a body found early morning on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., an El Paso County Parks Officer was checking on the homeless in the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Street when the officer found a man dead on scene. Detectives with FPD […]
Man injured in arrest in Colorado Springs calls for accountability
The man injured during a traffic stop with Colorado Springs police is calling for accountability and an investigation into the officers' actions.
Pueblo teen receives new bike after his was stolen
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen was gifted a brand new bike through community donations after his was stolen outside a store in Pueblo on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the happy outcome on Twitter on Wednesday. PPD said the teen’s bike was originally stolen outside a business in the […]
Fremont double homicide, house fire under investigation
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a house fire and double homicide that occurred on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, near Howard. According to a press release from FCSO, around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 8300 block of County Road 4 near Howard. […]
KRDO
Cañon City Police search for suspect reportedly stealing mail from many residents
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Cañon City Police Department, many people have reported their mail being stolen. Now, police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect involved in the thefts. Tuesday, police advised residents and businesses to check their doorbell video cameras...
Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a barricaded suspect in a house on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. At 2:02 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department reported there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. People were asked to avoid the area. The PPD told KRDO officers were trying The post Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area appeared first on KRDO.
Fire forces brief evacuation of Teller County subdivision
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced a brief evacuation order for a subdivision due to a wildland fire. The sheriff's office announced the evacuation order at 12:28 p.m. The TCSO said the fire is burning near 360 Beaver Pond. Everyone in the area was ordered to evacuate immediately. The sheriff's The post Fire forces brief evacuation of Teller County subdivision appeared first on KRDO.
Woman missing out of Pueblo found
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/22/2022 10:32 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Dawn Robinson has been found and is safe, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). ORIGINAL STORY: Woman missing out of Pueblo WEDNESDAY 12/21/2022 4:13 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a woman missing out of Pueblo since November. PPD […]
Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to save Christmas for some residents in the Pikes Peak area after arresting a woman caught with drugs and stolen presents. Wednesday, officers contacted a stolen Red Toyota Tundra in the 5700 block of N. Carefree Circle at 8:20 a.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the The post Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
CSPD to go on accident alert status until Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be on Accident Alert Status from 9 p.m. Wednesday night until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. CSPD said they are going on Accident Alert due to the unprecedented cold temperatures that are forecasted for Wednesday night through Friday.
Bank robbery suspect calls police, barricades himself
UPDATE: TUESDAY 12/20/2022 2:44 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man police were searching for regarding a bank robbery on Monday, Dec. 19 allegedly called police and admitted to robbing the business, before barricading himself in a hotel room, police say. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received at 2:16 a.m. […]
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against Anderson Aldrich was dismissed Aug. 11, the now-accused Club Q killer’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took the 22-year-old to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,” said his neighbor, Xavier Kraus, who...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Teller County Sheriff’s Office Executed Three Warrants
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed three warrants Tuesday, Dec. 20th: one arrest warrant and two search warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, 60-year-old Shawn Swisher of Florissant was arrested at his home for sexual assault on a child by a person in the position of trust. A search warrant for Swisher’s home was completed at the time of his arrest.
Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pueblo Police Department, people are asked to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. It's unclear what triggered the heavy police presence. This is a developing story. The post Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. appeared first on KRDO.
Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record
Family called FBI and 911 about Club Q shooting suspect’s threats night before 2021 standoff, records show
The day before the Club Q shooting suspect’s alleged 2021 bomb threat and police standoff, family members called the FBI and El Paso County law enforcement to report the suspect was threatening violence against relatives, Christians and the government, records show. Anderson Aldrich‘s grandaunt called 911 at 11 p.m....
