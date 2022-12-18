Read full article on original website
Joan L. Winters
Funeral services for Joan L. Winters, 87, of Monterey, will be Wednesday, December 28 at 1 p.m. ET at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac with visitation there one hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Lochmandy Ford Building New Home in Knox
The Starke County Commissioners and Council heard about Lochmandy Ford wanting to build a new dealership in Knox during their meetings Monday. Owner of Knox’s Lochmandy Ford Dealership, Abbi Lochmandy was present at both the commissioner and council meetings this week to explain the future of Lochmandy Ford in Starke County.
Salvation Army Announces Annual Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army will be ringing the bell at Sanders Grocery again this year, every day until Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army has been sponsoring the annual kettle drive at Sanders Grocery on Plymouth Road in Winamac for several years. Eighty-two percent of the donations stay in Pulaski County, impacting the lives of neighbors by helping them in their time of need. These dollars provide social services assistance, homeless shelters, anti-human trafficking, and more.
Trash Services in Knox Prepare for Inclement Weather
Expected inclement weather this week has the city of Knox getting prepared for the holiday weekend. Republic Services Operations Manager Liz Krager has been in contact with City of Knox Mayor Dennis Estok this week on potentially moving trash pick up day. If the weather hits as it is being projected, Krager says they may be forced to close.
Winter Storm Warning Underway
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the area with the potential for blizzard conditions. This weekend is expected to get below zero outside with windchill reaching negative 23 degrees. The City of Knox has issued a Freeze Warning for all water customers. Due to the freezing temperatures, it...
Winners of 2022 Light up North Judson Outdoor Holiday Decorating Contest Announced
The Winners of the 2022 Light Up North Judson Outdoor Holiday Decorating Contest were announced during Monday night’s Town Council meeting. There was a consensus among judges that it was a tough choice this year. It was announced during the meeting everyone who signed up, put a lot of effort into their festive displays.
Pulaski County Commissioners Hear Justice Center Update
It was announced during the Pulaski County Commissioner meeting Monday four of the five final new doors are being installed at the Justice Center this week. Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer said all doors being installed are upstairs near the circuit court offices. He went on to say the hardware company will be doing electric controls allowing push button access this week as well.
Winter Storm Watch Issued
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the area Thursday, December 22 through Saturday, December 24 with the potential for blizzard conditions. Predicted snow amounts vary. Extremely hazardous and dangerous driving conditions will result in accidents and slide offs. Drifting across roads may result in an increased number of calls for assistance from drivers who become stranded. Drifted roads may impact emergency response times.
North Judson-San Pierre School Board to Meet Tonight
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board plans to approve updated NEOLA polices during their meeting tonight. The approval of the 2022-2023 school calendar is also on the agenda of topics to discuss. Both principals along with Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin will have reports for the board as well. The North...
Culver Community School Board Considers Purchase of Accounting Software
The Culver Community School Board members considered the purchase of updated accounting software for Business Manager/Treasurer Casey Howard, and the Extra Curricular Activities Treasurer. Howard explained that in the Strategic Plan two years ago, an upgrade in accounting software was planned. With no action yet taken, she proposed the purchase...
North Judson-San Pierre School Board Reviews 2023-2024 School Calendar
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during their meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin said the calendar is not much different from this school year’s. School start, fall break, Christmas break and spring break replicate the current calendar very closely. The 2023-2024 school calendar...
