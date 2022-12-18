The Salvation Army will be ringing the bell at Sanders Grocery again this year, every day until Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army has been sponsoring the annual kettle drive at Sanders Grocery on Plymouth Road in Winamac for several years. Eighty-two percent of the donations stay in Pulaski County, impacting the lives of neighbors by helping them in their time of need. These dollars provide social services assistance, homeless shelters, anti-human trafficking, and more.

WINAMAC, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO