Aidan Hutchinson, Justin Jackson Active against Jets

Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Lions in Week 15 against the Jets.

In winter months, NFL teams must now contend with various illnesses that tend to pop up and impact members of the locker room.

While the Lions are relatively healthy physically, medical ailments have kept numerous players away from the practice field the past two weeks of the regular season.

Last week, while the team was preparing to play the Minnesota Vikings, Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld, cornerback Jeff Okudah and wideout Kalif Raymond all missed practice time after battling illnesses.

This week, defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson and Michael Brockers, along with cornerback Mike Hughes and running back Justin Jackson, all battled illnesses ahead of the Jets game.

"It’s a little different. All of our guys are -- they’re all kind of different. We’ve been hit from all sides," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters this week. "But, we’re in a pretty good spot right now, I’d hate to say anything and it makes it worse. But, we’re not bad, but it is -- it’s not all the same illnesses. Certainly, guys don’t feel real good, but we’re bouncing back. Hutch’s out here today, feels pretty good. So, hopefully we can keep it contained.”

Unfortunately, Brockers has already been ruled out for the Jets game, while Jackson was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday afternoon.

Running back Craig Reynolds was activated off the injured reserve list, after suffering a rib injury earlier this year.

While Hutchinson is active for Detroit, it was reported on Sunday morning that Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will not suit up this week.

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 15 inactives: