Daniel.S
3d ago

2005 Z71 original engine and transmission 270,000 miles Just doing fluid changes. Engine oil, differential, coolant hoses and regular maintenance like brakes and tires.

Charles Brubaker
4d ago

I have 2006. I have kept up on all maintenance schedules. 130,000 miles Everything works. Runs fine

Tom Randol
4d ago

mine lasted over 500000 miles before I sold it to a man from Mexico City. it still had its original motor and transmission.

