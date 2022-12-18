2005 Z71 original engine and transmission 270,000 miles Just doing fluid changes. Engine oil, differential, coolant hoses and regular maintenance like brakes and tires.
I have 2006. I have kept up on all maintenance schedules. 130,000 miles Everything works. Runs fine
mine lasted over 500000 miles before I sold it to a man from Mexico City. it still had its original motor and transmission.
