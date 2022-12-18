ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
 4 days ago

(AP) – Two teenage boys were shot dead and three more minors were wounded in a shootout at an Atlanta apartment complex Saturday that police said originated as a dispute online.

Officers responded to the complex in the city’s southwest shortly after 5 p.m. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the others were hospitalized for treatment.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters that the dead were two boys, ages 14 and 16, and the wounded were two boys, 11 and 15, and a 15-year-old girl.

“We know that there was some type of dispute on social media that escalated to gunfire,” Hampton said. “One group of individuals came to the apartment with their guns and then the other group fired their weapons.”

Asked whether the incident could be characterized as a shootout, Hampton said that would be a fair assessment since “multiple people were shooting.”

He also said the violence began inside an apartment and then carried over outside, which is where the two fatal victims were found.

Hampton declined to give details of the condition of the wounded minors, other than to say that all had been shot and one of them was grazed by a bullet.

Homicide detectives were interviewing multiple other individuals to determine what involvement they may have had.

“I hate being here talking about kids and gunfire,” Hampton said, lamenting that there are “too many guns in the hands of our youth.”

“This should be a time that we are getting ready for the holidays, but we have at least two families that will be planning for funerals,” he continued, “and then you may have some other families who were significantly involved and have to deal with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Man shot and killed at gas station in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station on Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta this morning. According to the police report, officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a person shot call at the BP gas station at 3550 Campbellton Road SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with […] The post Man shot and killed at gas station in Southwest Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

$50K bond for ex-Atlanta officer indicted for murder in 2019 shooting

ATLANTA — Sung Kim, the ex-Atlanta Police officer indicted on murder and other charges last week in the 2019 shooting of Jimmy Atchison, was granted a $50,000 bond. The bond order additionally specifies that Kim be released after processing at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, once he turns himself in, and not be required to make a first appearance before a judge.
ATLANTA, GA
People

2 Teens Dead, Multiple Others Injured in Georgia Apartment Complex Shooting

A social media dispute escalated into a gunfight, according to Atlanta Police On Saturday around 5 p.m., multiple youths were shot during a gunfight at an Atlanta, Ga., area apartment building, according to the Atlanta Police Department. A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr., who spoke about the tragedy at a press conference on Saturday night. After responding to the incident, police found multiple people shot outside. "It appears several victims were taken...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Shooting at former mayoral candidate’s home

UPDATE 12/23, 2:22 p.m.: ADDS 1 wounded (not Gunn) Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting at the home of former mayoral candidate Delores Gunn. Police say one person—not Gunn—was wounded in the incident around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The Clayton Crescent attempted to reach Gunn, who works in medical records, via phone and e-mail Thursday morning but got no answer.
FOREST PARK, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Gang members receive life sentences for gas station murder

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recently announced the conviction of two known gang members, Cordarius Dorsey, associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and Quintavious Jackson, associated with Slaughter Gang. Both were accused of robbing and killing a man at a local gas station. Jurors returned guilty...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
DC News Now

