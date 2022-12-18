Read full article on original website
Lubbock, Y’all Are On My Last Nerve With This Bad Behavior
Everybody, myself very much included, makes mistakes. We all forget things, drop the ball, and brain fart. It's totally human. But it seems like Lubbock has made one bad behavior into more than a "life happens" moment, but rather an entire culture of irresponsibility and it's on my last dang nerve.
Lorenzo coach situation described as ‘personnel matter’ by the school district
LORENZO, Texas — A social media post on Monday said an employee and coach with the Lorenzo ISD was “suspended for the entire year.” The post named the coach but did not name the violation and whether the suspension was for a violation of rules. EverythingLubbock.com for now will withhold the name. Lorenzo ISD Superintendent […]
One hurt after shooting in North Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was moderately injured after a shooting in the 2600 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. No arrests were immediately made, according to police. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Army dad surprises Irons Middle School student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Irons Middle Schooler received a surprise just in time for the holidays. The student’s father, U.S. Army Private Christian Salinas surprised her with a return to Lubbock after spending the past four months in Virginia for training. Private Salinas was able to visit his...
Frenship ISD names new Willow Bend Elementary principal
WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Frenship Independent School District (FISD) announced the selection of Skylar Roddy as the new principal for Willow Bend Elementary School. According to a press release from FISD, Roddy is no stranger to the school as she recently served as the school’s interim principal...
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship
Officials released information Wednesday about the arrest of a teacher in the Hale Center, Texas ISD -- Amy Gilly, 46.
LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. LPD reports an injury but was unable to locate the victim after arrival. LPD then received a call from a Lubbock hospital regarding an individual arriving with a gunshot wound.
1 dead in pickup truck crash near Lubbock, DPS said
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released the name of the victim in a deadly crash in Lubbock County. Santiago Serbin Jr., 68 of Shallowater, lost his life.
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
Burglary call turned out instead to be deadly shooting, Lubbock Police said
A burglary-in-progress in the 3900 block of Salem Avenue turned out to be deadly shooting, police in Lubbock, Texas said.
2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
Crash south of Lubbock leaves 3 injured, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87 near County Road 7500 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The call came in around 1:53 p.m. According to DPS, a vehicle headed southbound on US 87 crashed with a vehicle that was eastbound on CR […]
▶️ Teen gets surprise reunion with military dad before Christmas
A Lubbock, Texas, teen got the best present of all. She thought she wouldn’t get to spend Christmas with him. That is … until he showed up at her school.
Some City Of Lubbock Offices Closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and altered schedules provided to...
Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces Christmas, New Year’s schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse announced its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Both will remain closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Regular business hours and services...
Chris Beard arrest new details: Medic evaluated Longhorns coach before he was taken to jail
ATCEMS went to the scene to make sure the fiancée was OK, but she didn't go to the hospital. A medic evaluated Beard at the home before he left.
Woman accused of DWI crash with infant, Lubbock Police report says
Stephanie Ramirez, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Two hurt in serious crash with 18-wheeler in East Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries, and another was moderately hurt after a crash near East Loop 289 and Southeast Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:53 p.m. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck, according to police. LPD said […]
‘Caring and loving person’: Family asks for community’s help after Lubbock man found dead in backyard
A GoFundMe account for the family of 40-year-old Patrick Jones raised more than $4,000 as of Tuesday evening. The Lubbock Police Department said Jones was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
‘Just love on them’: 35th Annual Lubbock County Detention Center Christmas Visit
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former City Councilman TJ Patterson started a tradition 35 years ago visiting the men and women at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Christmas day. The late TJ Patterson had a passion for helping people and to always try and raise them up and not push them down. “You do the crime, […]
