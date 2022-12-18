1 adult, 2 kids seriously injured in Anne Arundel County crash; 1 driver arrested for DUI

Read full article on original website
Car fire brings traffic on I-83 to a standstill
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Traffic has been brought to a standstill on Interstate 83, just north of the split with the beltway, because of a car fire. All northbound lanes have been shut down while crews are fighting the fire. No word on what caused the fire or...
'Very grateful': 2 Prince George's Co. officers awarded for efforts during fiery crash
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Prince George's County police officers have received a national award for their quick thinking and swift actions in saving the life of a motorist on the beltway. Corporal Phillip Zonn and Officer First Class Geobani Guerra will be honored at this year’s...
Woman dies from injuries in Edgewood shooting, police continues search for suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The woman who was a victim in the shooting in Edgewood died on Wednesday afternoon, according to Harford County Sheriff's Office. Police have identified the woman as 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell who died around 4:13 this afternoon, say authorities. Police are still searching for the man they...
18-year-old sentenced Thursday after Magruder High School bathroom shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old who pleaded guilty to shooting and almost killing a classmate at Magruder High School in January was sentenced Thursday afternoon at Montgomery County Circuit Court. Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced to 40 years in prison suspending all but 18 years and 5...
Man found shot to death in downtown Silver Spring parking garage
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A man in his 60s was found dead Wednesday night at a parking garage in the middle of a popular holiday shopping area in downtown Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said. MCPD spokesperson Carlos Cortez said they responded to the parking...
Suspect shot by deputies during foot chase at St. Mary's Co. shopping center: Sheriff
CALIFORNIA, Md. (7News) — A suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting following a stolen vehicle investigation in California, Md. Monday night, according to St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Wawa in California for a report of a stolen vehicle....
Edgewood shooting suspect in custody, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An man, wanted by police in connection to the shooting of a woman in Edgewood, was captured Thursday. 42-year-old Jamar Wise was arrested and placed in police custody after police initially suspected his connection with the shooting. The victim, 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell, died Wednesday just after...
Suspect pointed gun at man, daughter in road rage incident, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County say a driver threatened another driver with a gun after a road rage incident in Hanover over the weekend. The victim's daughter was in the front seat of the vehicle, according to police. Police say they are looking for the...
School bus collides with vehicle in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school bus with students on board and a vehicle collided in Pikeville, according to a statement from Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The department says the accident happened at I-695 & Reisterstown Rd and that no one on the bus was injured during...
Help police find missing 93-year-old man last seen driving '02 Toyota Camry
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating 93-year-old Daniel Young. He was last seen in the 5500 block of Elderon Avenue on December 21, 2022. Daniel Young is approximately 5-feet, 6- inches tall and weighs approximately 151 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2002-Toyota...
Police reveal depth of rideshare carjacking & robberies; 39 cases, juvenile suspects
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At a news conference held as travel gets underway for the holiday weekend, Baltimore City Police revealed that the problem of rideshare carjackings is larger than first thought. Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that many of the rideshare carjackings are being committed by juveniles...
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
44-year-old man dies in northwest Baltimore shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 44-year-old man died in the Langston Hughes neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Baltimore City Police Department. The department says at about 5:01 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue to...
Homeless man dies after he's found on fire in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating the death of a homeless man after he was found on fire early this morning, say police. Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. for a report of a person on fire.
Carjacking murder: Man shot to death while pumping gas at Largo Exxon station; BMW stolen
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Lee Alexander Thomas was shot to death as he was pumping gas at a Largo Exxon station around the corner from his home, Monday night. Sources tell 7News two men with guns walked up and demanded Thomas hand over his new BMW. When he didn't give it up quickly enough, they shot him.
Victims shot with 'Orbeez Gel Blaster,' 17-year-old arrested, charged with assault
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault after police say he shot people with orbeez. According to police, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting, assault at the Cromwell Field Shopping Center in Glen Burnie. A police investigation revealed...
Edgewood woman convicted of arson and murder sentenced to 4 consecutive life sentences
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman from Edgewood who was convicted of murder charges and arson has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus twenty years by a Harford County court. A Harford County jury found 63-year-old Bobbie Sue Hodge guilty of arson in the first degree, four counts...
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
Leftover ash from wood-burning fire sparks major Dorchester County fire, kills 2 pets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An accidental fire caused major flames to engulf a one-story Dorchester County home Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the scene near Algonquin Road just after 3 p.m. It took 30 firefighters from the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company 45 minutes to control the 2 alarm fire discovered by a neighbor.
Harford County Police search for Towson man in connection to shooting in Edgewood
HARFORD CO.(WBFF) — Harford County Detectives are searching for 42-year-old Jamar Wise who was identified as a suspect in a shooting in Edgewood, according to the department. Police say the victim of the shooting is believed to be 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell. The Wise is believed to be driving a...
