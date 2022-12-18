ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placitas, NM

arkvalleyvoice.com

Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother

A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

UNM Study Ranks New Mexico Near Bottom In Legislative Professionalism; Suggests Longer Sessions, Salaries, Staff

The 2023 60-day legislative session begins at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. The study, which included comparable legislatures from around the country, characterized New Mexico’s structure as a part-time, amateur legislature. A 55-page study called A Report on Legislative...
NEW MEXICO STATE
livability.com

Made in New Mexico

Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’

Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
SANTA FE, NM
livability.com

New Mexico is the Land of Enchantment and Opportunity

New Mexico programs help promote Native American entrepreneurship in the area. Diversity within technology-based industries gives New Mexico a competitive edge. An impressive roster of universities, business incubators and accelerators, and networking organizations help Native American entrepreneurs grow their careers and businesses in the technology sector — adding to the state’s dynamic workforce and cementing the state’s status as a hub for innovation.
NEW MEXICO STATE
livability.com

Working is a Breeze in New Mexico

Renewable energy powers homes and businesses, and the economy in New Mexico. New Mexico has paved the way forward for a diverse renewable energy industry. The state ranks second in the U.S. for solar energy potential and in the top 10 for wind energy potential. The wind industry is growing,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

PNM donates to food banks across New Mexico

The Public Service Company of New Mexico donated to 14 food banks all across New Mexico ahead of the holiday season. The food pantries that received the donations are located in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, tribal communities, Ruidoso, and Silver City. The donation total was $150,000. That donation came from PNM...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Legacy Church making wishes happen

From left to right, Executive Assistant Maria Christopher, Senior Pastor Steve Smothermon, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico Sara Lister and Executive Pastor Michael Morin.(Legacy Church Rio Rancho) This year Christmas will come early for 12 New Mexico children who are battling critical illnesses in New Mexico. “We are...
RIO RANCHO, NM
livability.com

7 Things to Do Your First Year in New Mexico

Just moved to the Land of Enchantment? Here are seven adventures that can't be missed. New Mexico offers plenty to do in every corner of the state, with easy-to-get-to attractions, cultural events and tourism sites. Here are seven interesting things to do in this Land of Enchantment. 1. Ski the...
COLORADO STATE
rrobserver.com

Legal Notices-Non-government

IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE AND/OR BIRTH DATE CORRECITON FOR Bernie P. Marquez, Petitioner. NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME AND/OR BIRTHDATE CORRECTION. TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner will apply to the Honorable Karl W. Reifsteck, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, Sandoval County, New Mexico, at 9:00 a.m. on the 6th day of January, 2023, for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME AND/OR BIRTH DATE CORRECTION from:
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

