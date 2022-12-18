Read full article on original website
This school district is ground zero for harsh discipline of Native students in New Mexico
One chilly March afternoon, dozens of Navajo children spilled out of their middle school to play in the snow before heading home. Students in jackets and parkas can be seen on grainy security camera footage chasing and pushing one another to the ground. The next day, the principal called one...
Native students are expelled in New Mexico far more than any other group. This school district is ground zero for the disparity.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. And sign up here for journalism from New Mexico In Depth. One chilly March afternoon, dozens of...
kunm.org
THURS: Albuquerque police chief targets uptick in shootings by officers, + More
Albuquerque chief targets uptick in shootings by officers - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The police chief in New Mexico's largest city wants to address an increase in shootings by his officers by better defining Albuquerque's policy on the use of less-lethal force. Chief Harold Medina made the announcement...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
ladailypost.com
UNM Study Ranks New Mexico Near Bottom In Legislative Professionalism; Suggests Longer Sessions, Salaries, Staff
The 2023 60-day legislative session begins at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. The study, which included comparable legislatures from around the country, characterized New Mexico’s structure as a part-time, amateur legislature. A 55-page study called A Report on Legislative...
livability.com
Made in New Mexico
Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
Man accused of killing 4 people in New Mexico sentenced in other murder trial
The man charged with killing four people and leaving their bodies at the Sunport last year has been sentenced to prison. However, the sentence is for a different crime.
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
livability.com
New Mexico is the Land of Enchantment and Opportunity
New Mexico programs help promote Native American entrepreneurship in the area. Diversity within technology-based industries gives New Mexico a competitive edge. An impressive roster of universities, business incubators and accelerators, and networking organizations help Native American entrepreneurs grow their careers and businesses in the technology sector — adding to the state’s dynamic workforce and cementing the state’s status as a hub for innovation.
livability.com
Working is a Breeze in New Mexico
Renewable energy powers homes and businesses, and the economy in New Mexico. New Mexico has paved the way forward for a diverse renewable energy industry. The state ranks second in the U.S. for solar energy potential and in the top 10 for wind energy potential. The wind industry is growing,...
KOAT 7
PNM donates to food banks across New Mexico
The Public Service Company of New Mexico donated to 14 food banks all across New Mexico ahead of the holiday season. The food pantries that received the donations are located in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, tribal communities, Ruidoso, and Silver City. The donation total was $150,000. That donation came from PNM...
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
PUBLIC NOTICE No. 22-06-NEW MEXICO ENVIRONMENT DEPARTMENT HAZARDOUS WASTE BUREAU
PUBLIC NOTICE No. 22-06 NEW MEXICO ENVIRONMENT DEPARTMENT HAZARDOUS WASTE BUREAU SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO December 20, 2022 NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND OPPORTUNITY TO REQUEST A PUBLIC HEARING ON A PERMIT RENEWAL DRAFT HAZARDOUS WASTE FACILITY PERMIT FOR THE WASTE ISOLATION PILOT PLANT EPA ID ...
rrobserver.com
Legacy Church making wishes happen
From left to right, Executive Assistant Maria Christopher, Senior Pastor Steve Smothermon, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico Sara Lister and Executive Pastor Michael Morin.(Legacy Church Rio Rancho) This year Christmas will come early for 12 New Mexico children who are battling critical illnesses in New Mexico. “We are...
knau.org
Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing woman in northwestern New Mexico
Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing woman last seen in May 2022 in northwestern New Mexico. Charlotte Ann Begay is 44 years old, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and white hair. Begay also has a tattoo on her left shoulder...
livability.com
7 Things to Do Your First Year in New Mexico
Just moved to the Land of Enchantment? Here are seven adventures that can't be missed. New Mexico offers plenty to do in every corner of the state, with easy-to-get-to attractions, cultural events and tourism sites. Here are seven interesting things to do in this Land of Enchantment. 1. Ski the...
New Mexico awards $4.3 million to help communities recover from Gold King Mine spill
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Millions in grant funding will help New Mexico communities recover from the Gold King Mine wastewater spill that flowed into the Animas and San Juan River. The funds will be spread over six projects in northern New Mexico. The San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District, the City of Aztec, San Juan County, […]
How We Found the School District Responsible for Much of New Mexico’s Outsized Discipline of Native Students
New Mexico does not publish public school discipline data. When we looked at it, we found that Native American students in the state were disciplined more than their white peers.
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Non-government
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE AND/OR BIRTH DATE CORRECITON FOR Bernie P. Marquez, Petitioner. NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME AND/OR BIRTHDATE CORRECTION. TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner will apply to the Honorable Karl W. Reifsteck, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, Sandoval County, New Mexico, at 9:00 a.m. on the 6th day of January, 2023, for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME AND/OR BIRTH DATE CORRECTION from:
