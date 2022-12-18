The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Gadiel Haro of Magnolia, Delaware for murder and other charges following an investigation that began early Tuesday morning. On December 20, 2022, at approximately 12:26 a.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia regarding a physical altercation. Upon their arrival, troopers discovered that Gadiel Haro had been involved in a dispute with his girlfriend, a 26-year-old woman from Magnolia, Delaware. During the dispute, Haro assaulted his girlfriend while in the presence of a 3-year-old juvenile and 6-year-old juvenile. The children ran from the house and asked for help from their neighbor, a 42-year-old man from Magnolia, Delaware. The neighbor responded to Haro’s home, and Haro began intentionally choking the victim, causing him to fall unconscious.

MAGNOLIA, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO