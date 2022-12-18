Read full article on original website
Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of New Castle, DE on drugs and weapons charges following an investigation at a residence in the New Castle area. During the month of December, the Governor’s Task Force, comprised of members of the Delaware State Police and Probation and Parole officers, were notified of a subject selling prescription pills and firearms out of his residence located on Darien Ct. New Castle. The subject was identified as Rafael Gonzalez and an investigation was conducted. Throughout the investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
Troopers Arrest Man for 6th Offense DUI
The Delaware State Police have arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in Lincoln last night. On December 20, 2022, at approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard in the area of East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of impairment. A DUI investigation ensued, and Elliott was subsequently taken into custody without incident. A computer check of Elliott revealed that he had five prior DUI convictions.
One Man Arrested, One Woman Wanted for Felony Shoplifting
Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Phillip Plummer of Dover, Delaware for felony shoplifting and other charges following an investigation that began in Dover last week. On December 15, 2022, troopers responded to the Walmart located at 36 Jerome Drive regarding a shoplifting that had occurred earlier in the day....
State Police Arrest Man for Murder
The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Gadiel Haro of Magnolia, Delaware for murder and other charges following an investigation that began early Tuesday morning. On December 20, 2022, at approximately 12:26 a.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia regarding a physical altercation. Upon their arrival, troopers discovered that Gadiel Haro had been involved in a dispute with his girlfriend, a 26-year-old woman from Magnolia, Delaware. During the dispute, Haro assaulted his girlfriend while in the presence of a 3-year-old juvenile and 6-year-old juvenile. The children ran from the house and asked for help from their neighbor, a 42-year-old man from Magnolia, Delaware. The neighbor responded to Haro’s home, and Haro began intentionally choking the victim, causing him to fall unconscious.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday morning in the New Castle area that resulted in the arrest of Anthony Nash, 39, of New Castle, DE for vehicular homicide. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 7:33 a.m., a 2016 Kia Sorento was traveling northbound...
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Bayside Drive south of Pickering Beach Road. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate a left-to-right curve in the roadway. As a result, the Subaru exited the east edge of the road. The driver overcorrected her steering, leading to her car reentering the road while spinning clockwise. The Legacy continued forward until it exited the west edge of the roadway, where it subsequently rolled over and came to rest.
State Police Investigating Gas Station Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted gas station robbery that occurred in Laurel early this morning. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 1:35 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 30983 Sussex Highway regarding an attempted robbery that had just occurred. Troopers learned that an unknown suspect had entered the store and presented the cashier with a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The cashier did not comply, and the suspect fled the store on foot. Troopers attempted to locate the suspect in the surrounding area but were unable to do so. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
