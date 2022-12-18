Myrtle Beach hosts 2022’s biggest shopping event at Christmas Village Market

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Christmas Village Market on Carver Street, the biggest shopping event of the year, was held Saturday in Myrtle Beach.

The event was from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Charlie’s Place, located at 1420 Carver Street. It was a free event for all to enjoy.

Several vendors attended the event and participated in a Best Decorated Vendor Contest.

(WBTW)

The Kids Zone at the event allowed children to watch Christmas movies, take photos with Santa, receive gifts and create crafts.

Live music was performed by Chocolate Chip & Company.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.