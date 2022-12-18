Read full article on original website
West Michigan Warming Stations Open To Protect Those In Need
Starting at 4pm on Thursday December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th at 7pm, West Michigan is under a blizzard warning. We are expecting anywhere between 10-20 inches of snow, 45 to 50 mile an hour winds, and possible snow banks that could each several feet in height, experts are warning that it's vital that everyone stay inside.
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022
Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
Vander Mill Taphouse Temporarily Closes Until Spring 2023, Privately Blaming Staff
We all love a little messy drama, but not when it involves the livelihood of others. But that's exactly what happened this week when the Vander Mill Taphouse decided to close their Taphouse suddenly until Spring 2023. If you check their social media pages, you'll see what seems like an...
Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?
It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Blizzard Update: Friday’s Griffins Game Cancelled
Keep checking back to this post for further updates. As new updates become available, they will be added to the top of this post. You may want to bookmark this page for quick reference during the storm. Many updates will include important links to the information you may need. UPDATE:...
Where to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree for Free in Grand Rapids
While you're still enjoying your fresh-cut Christmas tree, soon enough you'll be looking for a place to dispose of it after the holidays. Where Can you Drop Off Your Christmas Tree for Free in Grand Rapids?. The City offers free drop-off sites for Christmas trees December 30 through January 31...
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Grand Rapids?
With the heavy snowfall we received this weekend and the possibility of more coming soon, you are probably dreading going outside. As someone who lives in an apartment, I am extremely thrilled that I do not have to shovel any snow. However, I have always wondered 'who is legally responsible...
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Portage company announces plan to lay off 59 employees
PORTAGE, MI — Amerifirst Home Mortgage is permanently laying off 59 employees at its company headquarters in Portage in February 2023, according to a state filing. It’s unknown if other Amerifirst offices will have any layoffs. Calls to members of the Amerifirst management team by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette were not returned prior to deadline.
Planning To Travel For The Holidays? You Better Leave From Michigan Today
It's the final week of the year for a lot of us, and we'll all counting down the hours until we can hit the road to be with our family and loved ones. And if you have plans to leave to travel long distances, you may want to pack up and head out early if you're able.
City of Grand Rapids Offices Closing for Holidays, Refusing and Recycling Holiday Schedule
With Christmas this Sunday, you might be wondering when City of Grand Rapids offices are closed and what services will be running. When are City of Grand Rapids Offices Closed During the Holidays?. Most City of Grand Rapids offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, for...
West Michigan State Park to Temporarily Close This Spring and Summer
You may have to adjust your camping and beach-going plans for summer of 2023... Muskegon's P.J. Hoffmaster State Park Temporarily Closing for Renovations. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that P.J. Hoffmaster State Park will be temporarily closed in spring and summer 2023 while it undergoes renovations. P.J....
Airbnb says Grand Rapids Man Is Michigan’s Top New Host of 2022
A Grand Rapids man has been crowned as Michigan's top new host of the year by Airbnb!. Airbnb announced its list of top new hosts in each state throughout the country for 2022. The criteria that the company used to see who would win were:. They had to have started...
Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
The Worst Snowstorm in Many Years Heading Towards Michigan
It is time to make sure you are prepared for what the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is referring to as the "worst storm in the area in many years". Today is your "calm before the storm". Winter officially arrives at 4:48 pm, and it looks like Mother Nature will be bringing a huge snowstorm to the area shortly thereafter. It is highly recommended by the NWS that you try to...
PSA, Grand Rapids! Clear Off Your Cars Of Snow Or Get Fined
This past weekend, I took a trip to Chicago. After an amazing trip, as I was driving back from the Windy City, I was attacked by nature!. While I was on the 196, a chunk of snow came off the top of the vehicle in front of me so I had to swerve out of the way.
Power restored after crash near Muskegon
More than 600 Consumers Energy customers near Muskegon are without power Wednesday morning.
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
