Piers Morgan is trending on Twitter, as Argentina look on track to win the World Cup

Piers Morgan is trending on Twitter, as Lionel Messi is half an hour away from World Cup glory.

Morgan is a staunch believer that his friend, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the best footballer of all time – even better than Argentina's talismanic captain – and has been very outspoken about it over the years.

Now, in what could be Messi's hour of greatness, some of his fans are thinking of Morgan and how he's enjoying the match.

See more

The game began with Argentina controlling the play with ease. France quashed rumours of bringing Karim Benzema back in order to stick with Olivier Giroud, a doubt for the game, reverting to the team that beat England – but it was Argentina’s inclusion in the line-up, Angel Di Maria, who made the difference in the early exchanges.

23 minutes in, the Juventus winger was deemed to have been brought down by Ousmane Dembele – though social media was aghast with the decision . Lionel Messi seemed to mute all the noise around him, however, stepping up to calmly slot home the first goal of the contest from 12 years.

Without long, it was 2-0, once again with Di Maria central. A stunning Argentina counter caught Les Bleus cold at the back, with the ball landing at the 34-year-old’s feet to slot the ball past Hugo Lloris. France were shellshocked, with Didier Deschamps reacting boldly. The French coach – looking to become the first since 1938 to win a trophy twice – brought off Giroud and Dembele before half-time had even arrived, looking to inject a little more intensity into his team’s play.

Argentina will win their third trophy with victory in Lusail and leapfrog Uruguay to become the outright second-most successful South American side in World Cup titles.