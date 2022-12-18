Read full article on original website
Dstepp
4d ago
would help if photos were zoomed in more! Hope they catch SOB'S . People need how to work for money!!!
Nazareth homes burglarized, police say, and they are looking for help to identify suspect
Nazareth police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say broke into several homes last week. The burglaries occurred between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 200 block of South Main Street in the borough. On Thursday, the department released surveillance photos of...
Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say
Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
Abington Township police nab alleged home burglar
In wake of this incident, officials are warning homeowners that there is an uptick in burglaries around the holidays. They're asking everyone to stay on alert.
fox29.com
Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.
WGAL
Lancaster County man arrested for wife's 1984 death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was last seen alive more than 38 years ago. On Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that homicide charges had been filed against 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose in his wife's 1984 death.
NBC Philadelphia
Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway
Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
nccpdnews.com
PHONE SCAM TARGETING ELDERLY VICTIMS ALERT
(New Castle, DE 19720) The scam typically starts the same with a suspect targeting an older person who in most cases has a child or grandchild. The suspect may pose as a family member and request money for bail or medical bills due to an accident or major incident. If you get a call from someone claiming to be your grandchild or someone who is speaking on their behalf, like an attorney or doctor, and they are demanding money, slow down and don’t make a rushed decision. Scammers will often try to pressure you into making a quick payment in the form of pre-paid gift cards and wire transfers.
Norristown Times Herald
Pottstown home invasion robbery lands Carbon County man in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Carbon County man is headed to prison for his participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Devon Malcom Williams, 33, of the 400 block of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Berks Police looking to ID individuals in two attempted break-ins at gun shop
OLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa.- The Central Berks Regional Police are releasing video of two attempted break-ins at a gun shop in Oley Township. Both attempts happened within days of each other. Investigators say they believe the same group is involved. "With the youth today, it seems like firearms are more of...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police nab man on drug possession during traffic stop
READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say a man is in custody on drug possession charges. They say they pulled over Darryl Metz of Muhlenberg Township in a traffic stop during a narcotics investigation. The stop happened near Route 222 and Evansville Road in Maidencreek Township at the end...
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced
Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Driver in 3-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 13 charged with vehicular homicide
A New Castle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI (driving under influence of a drug) following an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 13 Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police said an investigation has determined that a northbound driver made several quick lane changes in the area...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County
A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
'I thought a woman was getting murdered:' Neighbors intervene during attack in NJ neighborhood
"I mean, the neighbors did a really good job and possibly saved her life," said Deputy Chief Mike Packer.
Lancaster County woman convicted of first-degree murder for 2021 killing
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was convicted on Dec. 20 in the murder of her estranged husband. Danielle Bewley, 30, from the 100 block of Locust Lane was convicted of first-degree murder after a five-day bench trial. On Valentine's Day in 2021, Mitchell Bewley was lured by...
