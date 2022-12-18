ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

Comments

Dstepp
4d ago

would help if photos were zoomed in more! Hope they catch SOB'S . People need how to work for money!!!

Reply
4
 

Daily Voice

Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say

Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients

LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County man arrested for wife's 1984 death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was last seen alive more than 38 years ago. On Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that homicide charges had been filed against 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose in his wife's 1984 death.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway

Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

PHONE SCAM TARGETING ELDERLY VICTIMS ALERT

(New Castle, DE 19720) The scam typically starts the same with a suspect targeting an older person who in most cases has a child or grandchild. The suspect may pose as a family member and request money for bail or medical bills due to an accident or major incident. If you get a call from someone claiming to be your grandchild or someone who is speaking on their behalf, like an attorney or doctor, and they are demanding money, slow down and don’t make a rushed decision. Scammers will often try to pressure you into making a quick payment in the form of pre-paid gift cards and wire transfers.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown home invasion robbery lands Carbon County man in prison

NORRISTOWN — A Carbon County man is headed to prison for his participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Devon Malcom Williams, 33, of the 400 block of...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police nab man on drug possession during traffic stop

READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say a man is in custody on drug possession charges. They say they pulled over Darryl Metz of Muhlenberg Township in a traffic stop during a narcotics investigation. The stop happened near Route 222 and Evansville Road in Maidencreek Township at the end...
READING, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced

Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County

A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ

Comments

