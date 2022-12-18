ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego

The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Dansby Swanson sends emotional goodbye to Braves, Atlanta

The Braves were unable to re-sign Dansby Swanson, who inked a lucrative deal with the Cubs, and the shortstop sent an emotional goodbye message to Atlanta. Though it became expected after a certain point, Atlanta Braves fans hoped that the organization would find a way to keep Dansby Swanson around as the shortstop hit free agency this offseason. That didn’t come to pass. Swanson signed a monster deal to head to the Chicago Cubs, thus breaking the hearts of many fans in the Metro.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement... The post Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dansby Swanson got emotional while explaining how him signing with the Cubs created a special connection with his grandfather

Often times when we’re in the midst of the offseason in any sport, it’s easy for us to forget as fans that the players are human beings, too. They’re not just people who are signing with teams for no other reason than to just win a championship. Sure, that’s a huge part of it. But there are often so many more underlying reasons players make the free agency decisions they make.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mets add infield utility man with offensive upside

Briefly, after the New York Mets traded catcher, James McCann, they made another move. Infielder, Danny Mendick, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets. Mendick, from Rochester, New York, turned 29 years old three months ago. He has four years of MLB...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

A Christmas wish list for the rest of the Braves offseason

By now, It’s rather apparent the Braves aren’t going to spend a ton of money this offseason. They’ve barely spent more than $1 million on free agents, and most of the marquee names have already signed lucrative deals. As currently constructed for 2023, the Braves already have the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, coming in just below the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been before.
Yardbarker

The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star

The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training

Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Reportedly Could Be Trade Target For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are considering all options at shortstop. After losing out on longtime Boston fan-favorite Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency the Red Sox now have to figure out who will be taking over the position in 2023. Boston easily could chose an internal option -- likely Trevor Story -- or it could look outside of the organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Angels Sign Former Diamondbacks All-Star to Minor League Deal

On Tuesday, the Angels added utility man Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal , shoring up the depth throughout the lineup. However, on Wednesday, Angels GM Perry Minasian must have woken up in the mood to add even more depth, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Halos signed longtime veteran Jake Lamb to a minor league deal, with an invitation to spring training.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy