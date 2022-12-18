Read full article on original website
Why Carlos Correa spurned Giants for Mets in free agency
Just before he was scheduled to be introduced in San Francisco, the star shortstop's free agency took a turn -- that ended with him joining the New York Mets.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Dansby Swanson sends emotional goodbye to Braves, Atlanta
The Braves were unable to re-sign Dansby Swanson, who inked a lucrative deal with the Cubs, and the shortstop sent an emotional goodbye message to Atlanta. Though it became expected after a certain point, Atlanta Braves fans hoped that the organization would find a way to keep Dansby Swanson around as the shortstop hit free agency this offseason. That didn’t come to pass. Swanson signed a monster deal to head to the Chicago Cubs, thus breaking the hearts of many fans in the Metro.
CBS Sports
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco
The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement... The post Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dansby Swanson got emotional while explaining how him signing with the Cubs created a special connection with his grandfather
Often times when we’re in the midst of the offseason in any sport, it’s easy for us to forget as fans that the players are human beings, too. They’re not just people who are signing with teams for no other reason than to just win a championship. Sure, that’s a huge part of it. But there are often so many more underlying reasons players make the free agency decisions they make.
What Yankees now are thinking about DJ LeMahieu’s nagging toe issue
NEW YORK — Christmas came early for the Yankees. Besides crossing off most of their shopping list before the holidays with free agent signings — especially the return of record-setting slugger Aaron Judge and addition of All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon — the Yankees are getting a much-needed gift:
Yardbarker
Mets add infield utility man with offensive upside
Briefly, after the New York Mets traded catcher, James McCann, they made another move. Infielder, Danny Mendick, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets. Mendick, from Rochester, New York, turned 29 years old three months ago. He has four years of MLB...
After Mets' reported Carlos Correa signing, here's how much owner Steve Cohen could pay in luxury tax
Wow. What an offseason for the New York Mets. We knew owner Steve Cohen had deep pockets and wanted to spend this offseason to help a playoff team get much better. But we didn’t know he’d spend THIS much. Reports broke early Wednesday morning that after a physical...
Yardbarker
A Christmas wish list for the rest of the Braves offseason
By now, It’s rather apparent the Braves aren’t going to spend a ton of money this offseason. They’ve barely spent more than $1 million on free agents, and most of the marquee names have already signed lucrative deals. As currently constructed for 2023, the Braves already have the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, coming in just below the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been before.
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Kodai Senga already giving New York Mets fans reason to love him
If his introductory press conference is any indication, it will not take long for Kodai Senga to be beloved by New York Mets fans. It all began with one simple question. Joe Pantorno from AmNY.com asked Senga who he was most looking forward to facing. The answer? “The Phillies lineup.”
Yardbarker
The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Angels News: Halos Expected to Have New Television Broadcaster in 2023
Former Mets radio announcer Wayne Randazzo is coming to the Angels to do television play-by-play, according to reports on social media.
Yardbarker
Former All-Star Reportedly Could Be Trade Target For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are considering all options at shortstop. After losing out on longtime Boston fan-favorite Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency the Red Sox now have to figure out who will be taking over the position in 2023. Boston easily could chose an internal option -- likely Trevor Story -- or it could look outside of the organization.
Yardbarker
Angels Sign Former Diamondbacks All-Star to Minor League Deal
On Tuesday, the Angels added utility man Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal , shoring up the depth throughout the lineup. However, on Wednesday, Angels GM Perry Minasian must have woken up in the mood to add even more depth, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Halos signed longtime veteran Jake Lamb to a minor league deal, with an invitation to spring training.
batterypower.com
Braves News: What Dansby Swanson’s departure means for Atlanta, Jordan Luplow preview, more
With the future of Dansby Swanson officially announced, the Atlanta Braves must answer the burning question of who will take over at shortstop. The fan-favorite made his Braves debut in 2016 and signed on with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The two parties agreed on a seven-year, $177M contract. All...
