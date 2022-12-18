Updated: One person injured in Single-Vehicle Accident

(Wiota) The driver of a Chevy pickup suffered injuries in a rollover accident north of Wiota on Sunday morning.

Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:12 a.m. at 67777 Edgewood Road. The two occupants in the vehicle were deer hunting with a group and pulled over on the side of the road to observe some deer. The truck parked too close entered the ditch becoming wedged in the steep ravine. Atlantic and Anita fire extricated the occupants from the four-door Chevy pickup.

Cass EMS transported the driver to the Cass County Memorial Hospital and later airlifted him to an Omaha trauma center.

No names are being released at this time.