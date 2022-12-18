ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiota, IA

Updated: One person injured in Single-Vehicle Accident

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Wiota) The driver of a Chevy pickup suffered injuries in a rollover accident north of Wiota on Sunday morning.

Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:12 a.m. at 67777 Edgewood Road. The two occupants in the vehicle were deer hunting with a group and pulled over on the side of the road to observe some deer. The truck parked too close entered the ditch becoming wedged in the steep ravine. Atlantic and Anita fire extricated the occupants from the four-door Chevy pickup.

Cass EMS transported the driver to the Cass County Memorial Hospital and later airlifted him to an Omaha trauma center.

No names are being released at this time.

Related
Western Iowa Today

One Person Hurt in Adams County Crash

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a hit-n-run accident on Monday, and a Corning woman faces multiple charges in connection with the incident. The accident happened on Highway 48 and 6th Street in Corning at 5:00 p.m. Adams County Ambulance transported the male...
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident

(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
STUART, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Report On Monday’s Train-SUV Collision SE Of Carroll

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a train vs. vehicle collision from Monday evening southeast of Carroll. According to law enforcement, 18-year-old Kenedy Rose Schaefer of Carroll was traveling northbound on Olympic Avenue at approximately 5:51 p.m. in a 2006 Ford Escape when the signals at the railroad crossing ahead of her activated. Schaefer attempted to brake but lost control due to the slick road conditions. The vehicle came to rest facing eastbound on the crossing, and Schaefer exited the car and ran southbound before the Union Pacific Railroad train engine, operated by 40-year-old Brian Mark Christensen of Jewell, smashed into the SUV. Schaefer was uninjured, but her vehicle was totaled in the collision. Schaefer was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing properly.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Sheriff’s Report

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested numerous individuals on different charges throughout the last week. On December 18th around 12:42 a.m., Adams County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for Failure to Maintain Lane at Quincy street and 10th street in Corning. After investigation, deputies arrested Lincoln Alan Calvin, of Lexon, IA for OWI 1st offense with a BAC of .218. Calvin was also cited for Open Container.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Driver Avoids Injury After Train Strikes SUV On Tracks SE Of Carroll

A young driver was lucky to escape injury after her vehicle got stuck on a railroad crossing southeast of Carroll last (Monday) night. Initial indications are the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20,000 block of Olympic Avenue to a report that a Union Pacific Railroad train engine had collided with a vehicle on the tracks. The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision, and no serious injuries have been reported. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports are released.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

26-year-old woman injured after shooting Sunday night in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Omaha police. Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene, near North 30th and Pinkney streets, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for "numerous rounds of gunfire," authorities said. Omaha police said officers found evidence...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Update: Atlantic Police Department and Reserves host Family Dream Christmas and Shop with a Cop

(Atlantic) On Saturday, December 17th, Reserve Officers from the Atlantic Police Department held their annual “Family Dream Christmas” program. This year the APD Reserves were assisted by the SWI Chaplains Association, and a Harlan Police Reserve. The Atlantic Girls Basketball Team were back once again this year and did a great job setting up, taking down, and organizing the toy room. There was a total of 13 families helped in the program this year. Eight families were taken shopping to local businesses in Atlantic. This included shopping for all members of their families. They also received a full Christmas Dinner. The families also received a gift card to a local grocery store to help with food and meat cost during the holiday season. Five additional families were provided with a trip through the Reserve Departments toy room, which includes new toys that are donated throughout the year. The children in these families were brought through the toy room and picked out a few items each that they would like to have. These families were also provided with the same Christmas dinner and gift card.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges

(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
TABOR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Secondary Roads Weather Announcement

(Shelby Co) Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following. Plows will be unable to maintain and clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and theirs, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Their operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored. Snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides. Please consider the timing of the storm and our ability to respond; Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident

(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

What to do when your car’s stranded during a tow ban

DES MOINES, Iowa — All it takes is one slip or slide on winter roads to leave a car stalled or stuck. With the winter system moving into Iowa, a tow company wants people to be aware of what tow trucks can or cannot do during storms. “If your vehicles off on the shoulder, off […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Griswold Mayor Rhine Proclaims Snow Emergency

(Griswold) Griswold Mayor Rhine informs residents a snow emergency goes into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, and will continue through the duration of the storm and the forty-eight hours after the storm ceases. No person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street,...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report 3 Arrests

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests on Friday. *Police arrested 32-year-old Quinton Lee Christensen-Kimball at his residence on a Union County Warrant for the Judicial District of Correctional Services for a Probation Violation. Officers transported Christensen-Kimball to the Union County Jail, where he is held on a $2000 cash-only bond.
CRESTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
