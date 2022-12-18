Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season
Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
WDW News Today
Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT Unexpectedly Closes Early, Will Not Reopen Today
UPDATE: Despite Cast Members telling guests the restaurant would not reopen, we have now been told that Space 220 Restaurant is now open again. Adventures by Carney just notified us on Twitter that the Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT has just closed for the day with no explanation. They said...
Disney World And Disneyland Are Making A Big Change To Genie+, And It's About Time
Genie+ is adding a feature that honestly should have been there on day one.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
WDW News Today
Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Modern Disney Hotels That Remove Theme from Spaces, Ask Bob Iger to Make Changes
Eddie Sotto, a former Disney Imagineer who is recognized as one of the most influential theme park experts in the world, believes that Disney resorts are becoming too generic. On Twitter, Sotto responded to our story from last week on the upcoming refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s lobby.
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club Exclusive Moonlight Magic 2023 Events to Begin at Disney California Adventure in February
Moonlight Magic, a series of exclusive events for Disney Vacation Club members, will begin for 2023 at Disney California Adventure in February. The first event will be in February 1, 2023. No details or schedules have been announced. Stay tuned to DLNT for further updates. For more Disneyland Resort news...
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
Thrillist
Disney Announces Closing Date for Splash Mountain
WDW News Today
Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is incredibly common to see them whip out their phones to capture the moment. Unlike other Orlando theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, filming on attractions at Disney World is typically allowed — but now things are changing. Disney has put...
WDW News Today
runDisney Volunteer Reward Tickets Reduced to Half-Day, Christine McCarthy Could Be Next Disney CEO, New Genie and Lightning Lane Update Coming, & More: Daily Recap (12/6/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
WDW News Today
Almost Two Weeks of Bonus Reservations Available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders
Almost two weeks worth of bonus reservations are available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders this December. Passholders are usually limited to just five Park Pass reservations, but on some dates, “bonus” reservations that don’t count toward the five are available. They are marked on the Park Pass calendar with yellow stars.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Sign Indicates Tribute Store Will Move to New Location in Universal Studios Florida
A new sign inside the Holiday Tribute Department Store at Universal Studios Florida points to the seasonal store moving from New York to Hollywood with its next iteration. The sign is a prop flyer on the counter at the exit of the store. This is where hints to future Tribute...
WDW News Today
Parking Restrictions Extended to All Walt Disney World Resorts For Holidays, Walt Disney World Railroad Rumored to Return Next Month, Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s, and More: Daily Recap (12/20/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
disneytips.com
Disney Parks Immortalizes Cast Members in New ‘Frozen’ Themed Land
Disney recently paid homage to the Cast Members of its latest Disney Parks expansion project to celebrate a new construction milestone for an area inspired by Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019). It’s no secret that around the world, Disney fans and Cast Members alike have caught a case of...
WDW News Today
Foundation Work Underway for New Vacation Club Wing at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Enjoying a ride on the “Highway in the Sky,” we checked out how construction was progressing on Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort’s vacation club wing. This past spring, when Disney announced the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show would permanently close, many fans were not happy. Some were even less than thrilled when they found out a new multi-level Disney Vacation Club Wing would rise in its place.
WDW News Today
Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park Closing Through Christmas Day
Better make new plans if your Christmas involved a tropical getaway in Orlando, as Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Sunday, December 25 due to cold temperatures. The forecast for the greater Orlando area is predicted to have a high of...
