WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season

Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World

Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
WDW News Today

Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT Unexpectedly Closes Early, Will Not Reopen Today

UPDATE: Despite Cast Members telling guests the restaurant would not reopen, we have now been told that Space 220 Restaurant is now open again. Adventures by Carney just notified us on Twitter that the Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT has just closed for the day with no explanation. They said...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
Thrillist

Disney Announces Closing Date for Splash Mountain

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
WDW News Today

Almost Two Weeks of Bonus Reservations Available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Almost two weeks worth of bonus reservations are available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders this December. Passholders are usually limited to just five Park Pass reservations, but on some dates, “bonus” reservations that don’t count toward the five are available. They are marked on the Park Pass calendar with yellow stars.
WDW News Today

Foundation Work Underway for New Vacation Club Wing at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Enjoying a ride on the “Highway in the Sky,” we checked out how construction was progressing on Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort’s vacation club wing. This past spring, when Disney announced the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show would permanently close, many fans were not happy. Some were even less than thrilled when they found out a new multi-level Disney Vacation Club Wing would rise in its place.
WDW News Today

Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park Closing Through Christmas Day

Better make new plans if your Christmas involved a tropical getaway in Orlando, as Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Sunday, December 25 due to cold temperatures. The forecast for the greater Orlando area is predicted to have a high of...
