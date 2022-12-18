Read full article on original website
Related
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee releases report
WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released its full report on Thursday night. The committee’s 814-page report described the “multi-part plan” by then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. The committee, comprised...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Landmark Jan. 6 report concludes Trump intentionally misled, provoked insurrectionists
The report by the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol provides a road map for potential criminal charges against Trump.
House Jan. 6 Committee Releases Final Report Detailing Trump’s Coup Attempt
The long-awaited document provides the details behind the conclusions outlined in the executive summary released at the end of the committee's final meeting
Channel 3000
IRS presidential audit policy goes under spotlight
WASHINGTON — An IRS policy governing the audits of tax returns filed by U.S. presidents is under new scrutiny after a report published by a congressional panel found the agency failed to perform the mandatory inspection of Donald Trump’s returns until Congress pressed for information about the process.
Channel 3000
What to watch for when the full House Jan. 6 committee report is released on Wednesday
The final report the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack is set to release Wednesday launches a new era for criminal investigators, politicians and members of the public who have been eager to see the nuts and bolts of its work. In addition to the report, the...
Channel 3000
As threats rise, Congress agrees on extra money for Capitol Police
WASHINGTON — As part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package released Tuesday, the $6.9 billion fiscal 2023 Legislative Branch portion would give a boost to the Capitol Police as the force grapples with threats against lawmakers. The Legislative Branch funding bill marks a $975 million, or roughly 16.5%,...
Channel 3000
Dangerous cold, heavy snow ahead of holidays; Zelenskyy meets Biden, addresses Congress; migrants await asylum ruling | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Dangerous cold and snow are in the forecast for large chunks of the nation as travelers head out for the holidays. » Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank Americans for helping to fund the war against Russia. In a speech to Congress, he said the money is “not charity” but an “investment” in global security and democracy. Zelenskyy met earlier in the day with President Joe Biden in the White House.
Arizona lawyers: Kari Lake election loss lawsuit lacks merit
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race, lawyers for the state said Thursday. Lake also never established her claim that printer problems at Maricopa County polling places were intentional acts that would have changed the race’s outcome had they not occurred, said Abha Khanna, a lawyer representing Hobbs, who ultimately won the race by just over 17,000 votes. At the trial’s closing arguments Thursday, Khanna said Lake’s claims were based on hearsay, speculation and theatrics. “What we got instead was just loose threads and gaping plot holes. We know now that her story was a work of fiction,” Khanna said. Kurt Olsen, one of Lake’s attorneys, said officials tried to downplay the effects of the printer problems in Maricopa County. “This is about trust, your honor,” Olsen said. “It’s about restoring people’s trust. There is not a person that’s watching this thing that isn’t shaking their head now.” Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, didn’t say when he would issue a ruling.
Channel 3000
House panel looks to hold Trump accountable; Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape; Packers remain in playoff hunt | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”. » The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee...
Channel 3000
Hillary Clinton calls Zelensky’s speech ‘extraordinary’
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress “extraordinary,” saying the country’s fight against Russian aggression has “proven that they are a really good investment for the United States.”. The speech “connected the struggle of Ukrainian people to our...
Channel 3000
Senate passes spending bill; Arizona to remove shipping container border wall; holiday procrastinators are back | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The Senate has passed a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September, aid Ukraine and provide assistance to communities recovering from hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters. The bill passed by a vote of 68 to 29 and now goes to the House for action later in the day.
Channel 3000
America needs immigrants to solve its labor shortage
Immigration has long been a political football in the United States. But If you’re wondering why America’s labor shortage persists nearly three years into the Covid pandemic, it’s in part because America doesn’t have enough immigrants. Immigrants are vital to the US economy and fill thousands...
Channel 3000
UN chief strongly hopes war in Ukraine will end in 2023
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief expressed strong hopes this week that the Ukraine war will end in 2023. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the Iranian government’s crackdown on demonstrators, urged all countries to fight terrorist threats from the extreme right and called on the international community to tell Israel’s new right-wing government that “there is no alternative to the two-state solution.”
Channel 3000
Wartime Ukraine erasing Russian past from public spaces
KYIV, Ukraine — On the streets of Kyiv, Fyodor Dostoevsky is on the way out. Andy Warhol is on the way in. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others — including heroes of this year’s war.
Comments / 0