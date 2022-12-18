Read full article on original website
It is widely acknowledged Tiger Woods ' best days are behind him, but his son should more than most what he can do, even as 2023 nears. Yet even Charlie Woods was surprised at the performance of his famous father at the weekend's PNC Championship in Orlando, FL.
I’d say 22 or 23, once he has earned a degree from Stanford. When his old man waxes about his two years at Stanford, it is clear those were the happiest times of Tiger’s life: finally away from his omnipresent parents, surrounded by other high-achievers, who didn’t care that much about golf, and part of a diverse team that supported and inspired him. No matter what endorsements are waiting for Charlie he’ll never have to fret about money, so I am quite sure his dad will mandate that he max out his college years instead of cutting them short.
We at the Drop Zone podcast wrangled up a couple of golf’s brightest minds to join us in recapping the 2022 professional golf season. First our co-hosts Dylan Dethier and Sean Zak broke down the first half of the year — including plenty of things you’d already forgotten about — with golf broadcaster (and children’s book author!) Shane Bacon. Then CBS’s Kyle Porter (also an author!) broke down the second half of the year, going deep on St. Andrews and everything after.
Yellow golf balls have continued to rise in popularity in recent years — to the point that manufacturers have started to add the yellow cover to premium offerings. Even pros have embraced the technology, including Bubba Watson and Fred Couples. Indeed, the stigma around the yellow cover seems to...
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls had one of the best teams in the league. The franchise won six NBA Championships and truly dominated the NBA. While the credit for it goes to none other than players like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and many more, the person who built this team was none other than Jerry Krause.
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the formation of a controversial golf league(!), the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so, so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
Augusta National doesn’t do December statements but, as with all other oddities of 2022, here…we…are. LIV golfers will indeed be allowed to play in the 2023 Masters, Augusta National announced Tuesday. You can exhale now, if you were still holding your breath. ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley released...
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
Gary Player is pursuing legal action against his own family members, according to a report from The Palm Beach Post. The nine-time major winner is suing his son and grandson for allegedly selling or attempting to sell a number of memorabilia items despite an agreement that the items be returned to Player. Player filed a legal complaint in Palm Beach County against his son, Marc, followed by a November suit against his grandson, Damian, the report says.
The 2023 Masters will welcome every golfer who has qualified — regardless of what tour they play on. In a statement from Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley on Tuesday morning, the club paved the way for golfers from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to earn entry into next April’s tournament. While Ridley didn’t go as far as to name the upstart tour explicitly in his statement, he noted Augusta National will invite “those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament” — effectively ruling out a LIV Golf Masters ban.
Matt Fitzpatrick, the 28-year-old pride of Sheffield, England, had himself a year. His crowning achievement, of course, was his U.S. Open triumph at The Country Club, where he sealed the deal with one of the nerviest bunker shots any golfer has ever faced. That week in Boston represented Fitzpatrick’s only win in 2022, but he did rack up another nine top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, finished no worse than T21 in the four majors and tagged on a runner-up finish on the DP World Tour (at the Italian Open). He will finish the year as the 9th-ranked player in the world.
The golf world had a lot to say about LIV Golf members and PGA Tour players coming together at the Masters.
Masters criteria allow LIV golfers to play in 2023 tournament
Any golfer who has qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria will be invited in 2023, including at least 16 currently on the LIV Tour.
Rickie Fowler Says PGA Tour Is 'The Best Place To Play' Despite Emergence Of LIV
The American says the PGA Tour remains the best even with the arrival of the big-money organisation
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, in a breakdown of the best public courses our staff played over the past 12 months, are those spots.
We can learn a lot from professional golfers, and although we might not be on the same level when it comes to skill, we all have equal opportunity to maximize our potential when it comes to our gear. These are some of the best pieces of equipment advice I picked...
Cam Smith possesses one of the most coveted putting strokes on the planet. One could also contend his Scotty Cameron 009M is equally coveted, primarily due to the all-black finish. For whatever reason, many gearheads have a thing for the dark look. Scotty Cameron has heard the cries for a...
