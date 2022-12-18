Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Five-star defensive back Peyton Bowen switches commitment to Oklahoma
Peyton Bowen's commitment to Oregon will last all of about 24 hours it turns out. The five-star safety who surprisingly picked the Ducks over Notre Dame and Oklahoma during a Signing Day ceremony has backed off that pledge to sign with Oklahoma instead, he announced on social media on Thursday afternoon.
Emerald Media
Oregon lands huge commitment from Jurrion Dickey
When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath. But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks. Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from...
Sooners’ persistence pays off, as five-star safety Peyton Bowen flips to Oklahoma in a stunning turn of events
After months of constant rumors and rumblings surrounding his future, all the Peyton Bowen speculation can finally be laid to rest. The longtime Notre Dame commit isn't headed to Eugene, Oregon. He's headed to Norman, Oklahoma. Bowen signed with Oklahoma on Thursday, all but putting an end to a rollercoaster...
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee George Silva
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from La Habra, Cali. (Fullerton College) native Georgia Silva. Laloulu is the only junior college signee joining the Ducks on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. Projected Position: Offensive tackle. 247Sports Composite...
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks commits to Alabama
Alabama wanted to add another cornerback in 2023, and Nick Saban did just that by landing five-star prospect Desmond Ricks over LSU and Florida on the second day of the Early Signing Period. The Virginia native, finishing his prep career at IMG Academy, is commitment No. 28 for Alabama, and the seventh five-star recruit in the class.
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda lands coordinator job at North Texas, per reports
An Alabama staff member has reportedly landed a coordinator position at another school. Drew Svoboda, the Crimson Tide’s senior special assistant to the head coach, has been hired as the associate head coach and special teams coordinator at North Texas by new Mean Green head coach Eric Morris, according to multiple reports. Svoboda will stay with Alabama for the Sugar Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 31, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
COMMITMENT: Oregon State adds OL transfer Grant Starck
While Wednesday was a busy day for prep signings, Oregon State coaches added another key player on Thursday as Grant Starck announced his commitment to the Beavers. Starck, a 6-foot-5, 292 pound offensive lineman from Springfield (Ore.) Thurston originally committed to Nevada in 2020. Earlier this month, Starck entered the...
Early National Signing Day 2022: Oregon, USC are Kings of California
The Trojans and Ducks both landed big time prospects from the Golden State
New Alabama commit Desmond Ricks talks about his decision to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide
IMG Academy 247Sports Composite five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks announced his commitment to Alabama on Thursday and in the video above talked about his decision to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Ricks is the seventh five-star to join the fold, adding to a class that ranks No. 1...
Alabama Could Win Big During Signing Day Chaos
High school recruits can officially sign letters of intent starting Wednesday, and while more madness may take place, the Crimson Tide is primed for a big splash.
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent
It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
kezi.com
Graves notches 200th win as Oregon coach, Isai suddenly leaves program
SAN DIEGO, Cali--- No. 16 Oregon's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday, is filled with mixed feelings. During the win, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves earned his 200th career victory with the Ducks and Oregon toppled a top-20 team. However, freshman guard Jennah Isai was not seen at the game and the Oregon radio broadcast confirmed she has left the program for "personal reasons."
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today
Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State to Make 12 National TV Appearances
SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State softball team will make a dozen appearances on Pac-12 Networks in the 2023 season, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Four league series – two home and two away – will showcase the Beavers to a national audience. Head coach...
saturdaydownsouth.com
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'
Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
BREAKING POD: Ricks latest five star to join Crimson Tide's top-ranked class
Apparently, six five stars weren't enough for Nick Saban. One day after loading up on elite prospects, Saban added another to his 2023 bounty, as five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks joined the Crimson Tide's top-ranked class. Ricks, who reclassified from the 2024 class, made his intentions known Thursday evening. In the...
Who is Oregon targeting ahead of National Signing Day? | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong gives the latest information on the Oregon Ducks ahead of National Signing day.
CBS Sports
How to watch Oregon vs. Utah Valley: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The Oregon Ducks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Matthew Knight Arena. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. The...
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1