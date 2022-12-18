ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Emerald Media

Oregon lands huge commitment from Jurrion Dickey

When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath. But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks. Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee George Silva

Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from La Habra, Cali. (Fullerton College) native Georgia Silva. Laloulu is the only junior college signee joining the Ducks on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. Projected Position: Offensive tackle. 247Sports Composite...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Five-star CB Desmond Ricks commits to Alabama

Alabama wanted to add another cornerback in 2023, and Nick Saban did just that by landing five-star prospect Desmond Ricks over LSU and Florida on the second day of the Early Signing Period. The Virginia native, finishing his prep career at IMG Academy, is commitment No. 28 for Alabama, and the seventh five-star recruit in the class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda lands coordinator job at North Texas, per reports

An Alabama staff member has reportedly landed a coordinator position at another school. Drew Svoboda, the Crimson Tide’s senior special assistant to the head coach, has been hired as the associate head coach and special teams coordinator at North Texas by new Mean Green head coach Eric Morris, according to multiple reports. Svoboda will stay with Alabama for the Sugar Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 31, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

COMMITMENT: Oregon State adds OL transfer Grant Starck

While Wednesday was a busy day for prep signings, Oregon State coaches added another key player on Thursday as Grant Starck announced his commitment to the Beavers. Starck, a 6-foot-5, 292 pound offensive lineman from Springfield (Ore.) Thurston originally committed to Nevada in 2020. Earlier this month, Starck entered the...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent

It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Graves notches 200th win as Oregon coach, Isai suddenly leaves program

SAN DIEGO, Cali--- No. 16 Oregon's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday, is filled with mixed feelings. During the win, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves earned his 200th career victory with the Ducks and Oregon toppled a top-20 team. However, freshman guard Jennah Isai was not seen at the game and the Oregon radio broadcast confirmed she has left the program for "personal reasons."
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today

Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State to Make 12 National TV Appearances

SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State softball team will make a dozen appearances on Pac-12 Networks in the 2023 season, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Four league series – two home and two away – will showcase the Beavers to a national audience. Head coach...
CORVALLIS, OR
saturdaydownsouth.com

If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong

As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'

Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy