DeSantis’ New Panel Puts Him at Odds With Trump on Vaccines
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis once declared that COVID vaccines are “saving lives.” But now he has packed a state panel called the Public Health Integrity Committee with vaccine skeptics and announced that the state will investigate alleged cases of vaccine “misconduct.” “You expect disinformation from social media, but to actually have these folks holding government positions is really a slap in the face in the health-care profession,” said David Pate, a retired health-care executive, according to The Washington Post. By attacking vaccines, DeSantis is setting himself apart from Donald Trump ahead of a possible race between the two for the GOP nomination for president in 2024.
