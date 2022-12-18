ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 15 Sunday: Schedule, broadcast info, live updates and more as season enters stretch run

The NFL's Week 15 schedule is here, byes are gone and the playoffs begin in less than a month. All of that is cause for celebration as we enter the holiday season and the league's regular season enters the stretch run. Even without byes, it's still not as heavy a Sunday slate as the first three weeks of the season as Saturday NFL football is now upon us, with three games taking place on Dec. 17.

As for Sunday, the schedule-makers lined up a six-game early window and a four-game late window with CBS carrying games in both windows and FOX in just one. In the early window, most households west of the Mississippi River will see CBS' offering of the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Houston Texans. On FOX in the early window markets without regional coverage will see Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

In the late window every market in the country will see the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers except for Nashville, Los Angeles and Eugene, Ore., which will get the Tennessee Titans visiting the Chargers. FOX's offering in the late window will be strictly regional coverage for the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Denver Broncos. Given the Saturday games and others in Sunday's early window, the New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders matchup will be seen in local markets plus Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sunday's early window

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Stats, live updates

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) at Carolina Panthers (5-8), 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Stats, live updates

Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Detroit Lions (6-7) at New York Jets (7-6), 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Stats, live updates

Sunday's late window

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday Night Football

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Bye weeks: None

