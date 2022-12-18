Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Related
WSFA
Man charged in Camp Hill murder investigation
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Camp Hill police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting. According to Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams, officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. Police said the victim, 49-year-old Duntay Trellis Caldwell, of Opelika, was found outside of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital and then flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, Williams said.
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
WSFA
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made two arrests in connection to a business robbery. Now, authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the remaining suspect. According to police, the incident happened Monday in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Deandrea Davis, 35, and Richard Thomas IV,...
WSFA
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who may have witnessed a drowning. According to Sheriff Bill Franklin, around 1 p.m., witnesses reported to the sheriff’s office they had observed three younger Hispanic males fishing off Rapids Road, not far from the Jordan Dam. One of the men reportedly slipped and fell into the water. Afterward, the two men with him left the area.
WSFA
Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is...
WSFA
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231 last week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Sheriff’s office presents donated car to Flatwood tornado survivor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is making the season brighter for one family that was impacted by last month’s storms. Gladys Pringle and Julia Davis rode out the tornado that hit the Flatwood community three weeks ago. “The trailer was rocking so hard, when...
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
WSFA
Montgomery city, county offices closed Friday amid weather concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county offices will be closed Friday amid weather concerns. Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton has declared all city and county office buildings in Montgomery, Montgomery County and the town of Pike Road to close due for “potentially dangerous driving conditions as a result of anticipated late-night precipitation and early morning freezing temperatures.”
WSFA
Several Alabama counties annouce warming stations ahead of extremely cold weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several counties in the WSFA coverage area have announced warming station openings ahead of the extremely cold weather moving in for Christmas weekend. Below is a list of the locations by county. Montgomery- The Montgomery Warming Center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be opened Dec....
WSFA
Guest Editorial: Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2022 has been a transformational year for our county and the Montgomery County Commission has been at the forefront of Montgomery’s recent success. From economic development to education and the infrastructure-our county is leading the state! This year, we have made history when it comes to recruiting new, high-paying jobs and investment into our county; Montgomery county’s business-friendly climate continues to attract top-tier talent and industries from across the world!
WSFA
Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer opening first U.S. location in Auburn
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A leader in battery-buffered ultra-fast charging solutions has announced it will build its first North American facility in Auburn. ADS-TEC Energy will invest $8 million in a sales, warehousing, service and assembly facility in the Auburn area. The new site will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S., according to ADS-TEC.
WSFA
Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
WSFA
Nursery owner advises on how to protect plants from the cold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The team at Little Mountain Growers is hard at work taking steps to protect its plants from the incoming cold. “This is the worst Christmas season we’ve had since about 1989,” said the owner, David Funderburk. Funderburk advised covering your leafy plants to protect...
WSFA
Mercy House serves hundreds of families in need this Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House’s Ministry About People is bringing Christmas cheer to families in Montgomery. Thursday, the nonprofit opened its doors to serve a warm meal and donate gifts to those in need. “People in the community have come together to make this a really, really beautiful...
WSFA
United Way calls for continued support for Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Christmas will no doubt be different for the Flatwood community. Wednesday will mark three weeks since a tornado touched down, damaging or destroying many homes. Some families are still living in temporary housing. “Just imagine if this was your grandmother or your parents, and they...
WSFA
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness. According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:
WSFA
The Rundown: Holiday events to enjoy the week of Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas will be here before we know it. What better way to spend time with family and friends than with a festive event? If you are looking for ideas or something fun to do together, we’ve got you covered. If you are in Montgomery, how...
WSFA
How to prepare for the impending arctic air intrusion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the extreme cold set to arrive this evening and tonight, it’s imperative that you use the daylight hours today to finalize any preparations that need to be done. This shot of arctic air will be hazardous and dangerous if proper precautions are not taken....
WSFA
How the upcoming arctic outbreak compares to previous cold shots
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To put it simply, the impending intrusion of arctic air will be dangerous and significant. It’s not every winter that temperatures fall into the teens and wind chills down close to zero. Those will both happen in the days leading up to Christmas. The worst...
Comments / 0