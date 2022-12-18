Three men arrested for robbing Verizon store

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Gates Police Department arrested three men Saturday for taking part in a robbery at the Verizon Wireless Store in Gates on Lyell Avenue. Upon arrival officers were told that multiple black men entered the location and pointed guns at both the store employees and customers stating, “This is a robbery.”

According to GPD, the suspects took approximately $25,000 in electronics from the location and fled out of the store. Then officers received information that a third-party security company was tracking some of the stolen merchandise and also that the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center (MCAC) had information that a parolee, identified as 30-year-old Jedadahia Duval from Rochester, was in the area with an active GPS ankle monitor.

“From the information derived from the third party security tracking and MCAC Gates Police

officers, along with NYS Troopers located a Gray Ford fusion at a gas station on Brooks Avenue at Genesee Park Boulevard occupied by two people while a third individual pumped gas into the vehicle,” officers said.

The two people in the vehicle were identified as 20-year-old Sonny Rucker and 22-year-old Jadis Holland from Rochester. The man pumping gas was identified as Duval.

According to GPD, while identifying Duval, officers could see the obvious sign that he was wearing an ankle monitor. Duval is currently on parole for a previous armed robbery

conviction.

Officers were able to observe in plain view the butt end of a handgun inside the vehicle. Further a bag full of iPhones was also located. Officers recovered a loaded .380 caliber Thunder handgun with a defaced serial number and a Marskman BB gun.

The three men were placed into custody and brought to the GPD for processing. All of the suspects were brought to Gates Town Court for arraignment. Holland and Rucker were charged with Robbery in the 1st degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree. Both received $40,000 cash / $100,000 bond/ $200,000 partially secured bond.

Duval was charged with Robbery in the 1st degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree due to Duval’s previous crime convictions. Duval was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail, due to being a predicate felon.

Left to right: Jadis Holland, Jedadahia Duval, and Sonny Rucker.

Images courtesy of the Gates Police Department









