The Hockey Writers
Blues Made the Right Move Despite Thompson’s Strong Season
Given Tage Thompson’s dominance this season, we can now reassure the St. Louis Blues‘ fanbase. On July 1, 2018, the Blues traded Thompson to the Buffalo Sabres for Ryan O’Reilly. They also sent Vladimir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund, a 2019 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick to Buffalo. I’m not here to re-visit the trade and how all pieces panned out.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Should Bolster Roster to Make Playoff Push
This season has been one of ups and downs thus far for the Buffalo Sabres, but it has ultimately been one of the more fun starts to a campaign they’ve had in some time. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin have broken out as superstars, while players like Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, and Jeff Skinner have helped to create one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NHL. Not to mention the early returns looking promising on rookies Owen Power, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka. The future is surely bright in Buffalo, but that future also doesn’t have to be so far away. They have brought themselves within striking distance of a playoff spot, and are currently riding the high of a four-game western road trip sweep. General manager Kevyn Adams should reward his team’s resilience this season and bolster their roster so they can continue their push toward the playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Lysell, Trade Candidates & More
Another week is down in the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and their strong start to the season continued after going 2-0-1 in the last week on home ice. They have one more home game on Dec. 22, before a three-game road trip around the Christmas break will lead them into the New Year and the Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Capitals, Canadiens
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings will continue to consider Tyler Bertuzzi’s future, but will his injury situation affect his trade or contract status? Would the Toronto Maple Leafs be a team that could show interest? They’ve been rumored to have interest in the past. Meanwhile, could the Philadelphia Flyers be looking to trade Kevin Hayes before ultimately buying him out? Finally, with Nicklas Backstrom potentially a couple of weeks away from returning to the lineup for the Washington Capitals, the team will need to make a trade. Could the Montreal Canadiens get involved here?
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need to Bid Farewell to Blais
The key return in a lopsided trade by the New York Rangers finally played a consequential role in their latest game. Unfortunately for the Blueshirts, they’ve been on the wrong side of that deal, and the key act by the player in question only benefited his team’s opponent.
The Hockey Writers
5 Islanders Needs to Address to Reach Postseason
Now quickly approaching the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, the New York Islanders would find themselves in the last wild card position if the Stanley Cup Playoffs began today. Wedged in the stiff competition of the Metropolitan Division, they have had mixed results boasting an 18-13-2 record in 33 games played. They currently sit in fifth place in the Metro as their divisional foes have been ramping up the play of late. Their longtime rival New York Rangers have leapfrogged them in the standings on their current seven-game winning streak. However, the division is still up for grabs as the New Jersey Devils have seen their lead vanish by dropping three straight decisions. Today we look at five of the Islanders’ biggest needs for a return to the playoffs this April.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Smith, Carlo, Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Craig Smith has been sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) days after clearing waivers. In other news, Brandon Carlo became the last Bruin to score his first goal of the season, and one has to wonder if we may see more scoring from the defensive defenseman from here. Meanwhile, it appears that Patrick Kane is the Bruins’ primary trade target from the Chicago Blackhawks, rather than Jonathan Toews.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Dubas Moving on From His Worst Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager has pulled several trades, but not all are pretty. However, Kyle Dubas may be able to put the worst trade of his NHL career behind him after shipping Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche for Dryden Hunt. Now when that player steps on the ice, Leafs’ fans don’t have to be constantly reminded of what Dubas did to acquire Malgin in the first place. It is easily the most lopsided deal under the general manager and might rank pretty high on the all-time franchise worst trades too.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Oilers Top 4 Is Miles Better Than the Maple Leafs’ Core
In choosing to write this, I’m well aware that fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs will come across this article and take aim at my assessment in the comments section. To be honest, that’s part of the reason for writing such a piece. I’m more than curious to see where this debate goes and read the responses from readers who make an argument for and against the Edmonton Oilers when it comes to trying to determine which team has the better group of top-four forwards this season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Swap Skill for Grit in Malgin/Hunt Trade with Avs
The Toronto Maple Leafs swung another trade on Dec. 19, and it wasn’t one for a top-four defenseman or a top-six scoring winger. If anything, it was more comparable to the deal they made with the Arizona Coyotes a few weeks ago, adding Conor Timmins in exchange for Curtis Douglas. This time, the Maple Leafs swapped some forward depth, trading forward Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Hagel, Cooper & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. This column will take a short break over the holidays and resume in early January 2023. The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to...
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Lack of Appetite for Full Rebuild Will Lead to Mediocrity
The San Jose Sharks have been in a bit of a rebuild as of late; however, they have yet to fully commit to it. Sharks long-time broadcaster Randy Hahn joined the Jeff Marek Show on Thursday, Dec. 15, and said, “I don’t think this fanbase in this marketplace has the appetite for what is happening in Detroit or what we see in Buffalo.” While it’s true that it may be difficult for Bay Area fans to get fully behind a rebuild, if the organization wants to win a Stanley Cup at some point, it needs to be done. The team already has some prospects in place, so if they decide to rebuild soon, it should be a short process, and unlike what we saw with the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes if it’s done correctly.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets’ Priorities For the Rest of the 2022-23 Season
Have you seen the most recent injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets? In case you haven’t, it’s not for the faint of heart. Going into Tuesday night’s action, the Blue Jackets had nine players on injured reserve. Nine. It’s not just the quantity of players on the injured list. It’s also the quality of players on the list.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 12/20/22
It’s been a rocky road for the New Jersey Devils over these past few games, and that may be an understatement. The team has lost five in a row, and they will try to remedy that against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 at PNC Arena in Raleigh. While they are struggling, the Devils still lead the Metropolitan Division with a 21-8-2 record and 44 points. Carolina also has 44 points, but their record of 19-6-6 means that New Jersey has the tiebreaker and highlights how important this matchup is in a tight Metro.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Will Need to Get Creative with Wheeler’s Injury
When one man goes down, another has to step up. That is the mantra of the professional sports world and one that the Winnipeg Jets need to adopt. The Jets don’t have a right-winger. They have already lost the services of Nikolaj Ehlers (sports hernia) and Mason Appleton (wrist) and now find themselves without Blake Wheeler.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Gauthier Could Bring Fans Hope at 2023 World Juniors
Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers can’t see much reason for optimism right now. The team missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22 for the first time since the early 1990s. Two tumultuous seasons have taken their toll in Philadelphia, and things keep getting worse. Cam Atkinson...
The Hockey Writers
2022 NHL Draft Picks to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
It’s December and you know what that means… The World Junior Hockey Championship. The tournament that everyone anticipates during the holiday season makes its return. There’s no summer tournament, there’s no cancellation, things seem to be back to normal as it’s time to witness some great and exciting junior hockey.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Off-Ice Success Just As Important As On-Ice Performance
Less than a year and a half since their inaugural puck drop, the Seattle Kraken have become a model franchise on and off the ice. While their on-ice performance is easy to see, 18 wins and 39 points in 31 games so far this season, what they have done from a business perspective is far more impressive. According to Forbes magazine, Seattle is ranked 10th in the NHL with a $1.05 billion evaluation. That is higher than the Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. They have also passed the second newest expansion franchise in the Vegas Golden Knights, who have an estimated franchise evaluation of $965 million. How have the Kraken become one of the best well-run organizations in hockey? Well, here are four reasons why.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Ottawa Senators have endured a lackluster start to the season and sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division as a result. It feels like an eternity since the team entered the year on a wave of optimism after the arrival of Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, and Jake Sanderson.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Trade Target Should be Canucks’ Boeser Over Horvat
The New York Islanders are having a great season but will look to make a move in the upcoming months. They are in win-now mode but losing ground in a competitive Metropolitan Division, with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers all passing them in the standings. The Islanders have a respectable 18-13-2 record, but if they fail to upgrade the roster, they might miss the playoffs for the second season in a row.
