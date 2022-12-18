NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Ilya Sorokin finished with 29 saves. The Rangers tied it 3-3 at 3:00 of the third period as Gauthier’s shot from the left point deflected off Goodrow in front and past Sorokin. It was Goodrow’s eighth of the season.

