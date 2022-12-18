We could do a "worst cars" of 2022 list, but honestly, people get all cheesed off when we do such things. This usually comes from people alive in the 1970s who remember when cars routinely wouldn't start, rusted to dust or just caught on fire. Nothing for sale today is "worst" like that, and as such, you often hear the phrase, "There are no bad cars anymore." To that I say, "Hogwash." That's like saying, "Things are going pretty well in the world right now because we have running water and antibiotics. You want to talk about 'bad,' try living in 1534!" The scale moves with time and progress. There are cars that do their intended jobs better than others and therefore there are cars that do their intended jobs worse than others.

