Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
The most disappointing cars of 2022
We could do a "worst cars" of 2022 list, but honestly, people get all cheesed off when we do such things. This usually comes from people alive in the 1970s who remember when cars routinely wouldn't start, rusted to dust or just caught on fire. Nothing for sale today is "worst" like that, and as such, you often hear the phrase, "There are no bad cars anymore." To that I say, "Hogwash." That's like saying, "Things are going pretty well in the world right now because we have running water and antibiotics. You want to talk about 'bad,' try living in 1534!" The scale moves with time and progress. There are cars that do their intended jobs better than others and therefore there are cars that do their intended jobs worse than others.
Autoblog
2022 Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² gets stop-drive order and recall
Mercedes-AMG is recalling over 250 units of the 2022 G63 4x4² due to a problem with the rear differential's housing. While this is a relatively small recall, it's serious enough that the company is urging owners not to drive their SUV until it's been inspected and repaired if needed.
Autoblog
Tesla driver blames San Francisco Bay Bridge crash on 'Full Self-Driving'
The operator of a Tesla that reportedly caused an eight-car pileup on the San Francisco Bay Bridge during the Thanksgiving travel rush told police that the car was operating in "Full Self-Driving" mode at the time of the incident, blaming the crash on a malfunction in the software rather than human error, CNN Business reports.
Autoblog
NHTSA to investigate Hertz for allegedly renting recalled cars
NHTSA has opened an investigation into rental giant Hertz for allegedly renting vehicles with open recalls to customers in violation of a federal law which makes it illegal for rental chains with fleets of 35 vehicles or more to rent out a car with an open recall. The agency's Office...
Comments / 0