VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests

The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident. Officer Darrell Coker is accused...
Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
Man dies in hospital after being stabbed, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Dallas police have started investigating a deadly stabbing that killed a man Monday evening. The department said they got a call about the incident at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19. Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Bismark Drive and found a man sufferings from a stab wound.
Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials

The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
