FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three officers fired from Fort Worth Police Department
The Police Chief in Fort Worth has fired three officers from the force for violations of departmental policy. The department says the officers were involved in three separate incidents.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
kurv.com
Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests
The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident. Officer Darrell Coker is accused...
Missing 26-year-old woman last seen in River Oaks found dead in Fort Worth, police say
RIVER OAKS, Texas — A missing woman who was last seen in the Tarrant County city of River Oaks has been found dead in Fort Worth, police said Wednesday. The River Oaks Police Department posted pictures of Batinah "Tina" Karim on social media. They said the 26-year-old was last seen walking in the 5700 block of River Oaks Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth
About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth – her accused killer has now been captured and is facing a string of charges.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
23-year-old man in custody after North Richland Hills SWAT standoff
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff between SWAT team members and a suspect who was eventually taken into custody in North Richland Hills on Wednesday. Police received the call at about 11:30 a.m. regarding the domestic issue, with officer beginning work to...
North Richland Hills man jailed after hours-long SWAT standoff
After getting a lungful of tear gas, a North Richland Hills man surrendered to police Wednesday – ending an hours-long SWAT standoff at his home.
Man dies in hospital after being stabbed, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Dallas police have started investigating a deadly stabbing that killed a man Monday evening. The department said they got a call about the incident at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19. Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Bismark Drive and found a man sufferings from a stab wound.
texasstandard.org
Her son died in custody of the Dallas sheriff. She still doesn’t know what happened
This is the second of two stories about Shamond and Sophia Lewis. Read the first story here. She wants answers. For now, she only has questions. Medical records say Shamond came to Parkland Hospital unresponsive. That was about thirteen hours after Dallas Police took him to the jail. He died...
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
Two women charged with capital murder in slaying of woman found dead near Lancaster
Two women are locked up in Dallas County, accused of capital murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found near Lancaster four months ago.
Community leaders call for more progress from Fort Worth officials, police after Aaron Dean is sentenced
FORT WORTH, Texas — There were no celebrations after a jury sentenced former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison, signifying the date he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson on Oct. 12, 2019. “I want you to go to your...
Baby Jesus has returned! Fort Worth police return doll that was stolen from Sundance Square
FORT WORTH, Texas — Don't worry everyone, baby Jesus has returned!. A doll that was stolen from a Nativity display at the Sundance Square plaza in Fort Worth was returned by police on Wednesday. However, police did not say how the doll was found. The story of the dubbed...
Two arrested following gunfire at Irving Nimitz High School
Police learned it started as a fight in the parking lot, but someone pulled a pistol and fired a shot – maybe more than one. It doesn’t appear that anyone was hit by the gunfire.
Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials
The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
Aaron Dean transferred to TDCJ facility in Huntsville after sentencing in Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Eleven years. Ten months. Twelve days. That’s how long former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. And now, he’ll begin serving that sentence inside a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. Officials confirmed...
texasstandard.org
Shamond Lewis went to the Dallas County Jail instead of a mental health facility. And then he died.
This is the first of two stories about Shamond and Sophia Lewis. Read the second story here. For Sophia Lewis, the decision to take her mentally ill son to jail instead of a hospital was the difference between life and death. Sophia said Shamond was suffering from a psychotic “break,”...
KWTX
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
