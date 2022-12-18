Read full article on original website
Related
Barricade situation in South Congaree ends but police still seeking info on suspects
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — South Congaree Police are asking the public to call if they have any information regarding two burglary suspects who police believed were barricaded in an abandoned home on Thursday. According to South Congaree Police, police were in the area of Dunbar Road and Church Street...
abccolumbia.com
Clarendon authorities searching for 29 year-old wanted man
CLARENDON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding 29 year-old Devantae Jackson. Authorities say he is wanted on multiple charges. If you know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the tipline (803) 433-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Greenwood apartment bedroom, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found dead Thursday morning in an Upstate home, police said. Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said Ahkeyra Phylann Rayson, 22, of Columbia, died of what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled next week, he said. Greenwood Police Chief...
Accused school shooter to remain in Juvenile custody
An accused school shooter will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. The 12 year old suspect is charged with murder, after a school shooting in the Upstate He will remain at the DJJ facility in Columbia.
WCNC
Deputies: Amazon employee shoots coworker at center in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a man they say shot another man outside the Amazon facility in West Columbia. Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies say Walker worked...
WRDW-TV
2 arrested in slaying of man found dead near Monetta
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found last month. Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes were arrested in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. The body of Cyrus, 22, was found Nov. 19 on Hi-land...
WIS-TV
Carjacking charges made against murder suspects
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced three males who were charged in a November murder have also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road. The three individuals Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of...
WIS-TV
Man charged in murder of 72-year-old woman
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. My Take: The Fisher House of Columbia. Updated: 15 hours...
abccolumbia.com
Five arrests made in connection with Orangeburg carjackings
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the Orangeburg Chief of Police Charles Austin, five men have been arrested in connection with the series of carjackings in the Orangeburg area. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported five attempted carjackings during the months of October and November — with three...
WIS-TV
SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord. The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation.
Shooting death of 9-year-old Richland County boy was accidental, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy was an accident that happened after he and another child were playing with a gun. Officers issued an update late Tuesday afternoon on the shooting that had taken place the night before in Hopkins. The shooting killed Christopher Scott III.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.
WIS-TV
Guilty plea entered in federal firearms case, Orangeburg man sentenced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Justice said an Orangeburg man was sentenced nine years in federal prison. Quinnton Jamar Henderson, 32, of Orangeburg entered a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Investigators said on Dec. 22, 2019, the Cayce Department of...
WIS-TV
Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting left a man dead Friday, Dec. 16. The Columbia Police Department said officers were notified of a shot spotter alert on Lorick Circle. On arrival, investigators found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to an area hospital. CPD said officers are...
wach.com
9-year-old shot and killed in Richland County identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the 9-year-old who was shot and killed in Richland County Monday evening. According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, Christopher Scott III, 9, of Hopkins, SC was fatally shot around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Weston Road in Hopkins. Scott was a...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 9 year-old’s shooting death ruled an accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting death of 9 year-old Christopher Scott III was an accident due to two children playing with a gun. Authorities were first called to a home on Dec. 19 in the 1000 block of Weston Road in Hopkins after...
WIS-TV
Deadly shooting kills nine-year-old in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Richland County left a child dead Monday night. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said the department received a call about a child shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police reports increase in parking lot collisions
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police is asking motorists to stay alert and cautious when driving in public parking lots. Authorities say parking lots collisions increased last month to almost half of the 135 wrecks officers responded to in Lexington. Out of those 135 wrecks, 71 happened on the roadway,...
WRDW-TV
Here's where authorities say a woman was shot in Aiken
The Olive Road bridge has been struck several times before, and it happened again on Dec. 20, 2022. Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does some real damage. Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley issued a memo about the 2023 Masters Tournament. Here's what it's about.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 5